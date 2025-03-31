The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The scar on my right ear. The tattoo on my left arm. The stuffed cow plushie I sleep with every night. The earrings I chose to wear to class today. A stolen sweatshirt I might choose to wear tomorrow.

Every single part of me, whether physical or emotional, has a touch of my older sister. Growing up, I couldn’t help but admire her. She’s fierce, funny, and thoroughly beautiful. Watching her try new things and take on complex challenges inspired me to do the same. In our childhood, she teased me for copying her. I loved stealing clothes from her closet and trying the same makeup styles as her. Her sense of humor and sarcasm influenced mine, and her problem-solving skills taught me how to deal with my issues. Even today, she jokes about her personality being the “blueprint” for mine. Although I roll my eyes and brush this statement aside, she’s not entirely wrong. So much of her has shaped who I am.

Having an older sister is a unique experience I wouldn’t trade for anything else. Arguably, it’s the best kind of sibling to have. Whenever I feel nervous about putting myself out there, she encourages me to take the risk. If I’m struggling with a difficult situation, she’s always there to offer advice. No matter what time of day, she answers my phone calls and listens to me talk about unimportant things. It’s impossible to imagine life without her bold and bright presence.

Older sisters are the perfect combination of silly and serious. We go on late-night drives to get sweet treats and have chill movie nights, but she’s also real with me when I make a mistake and protects me in arguments with our parents. She’s unafraid to call people out and I value her opinion heavily. Her ability to correctly assess a situation and take action is trustworthy and I’m grateful to have someone who helps me improve as a person. She’s kind and empathetic to me, but she doesn’t shy away from hard truths and conversations. I appreciate that she has my back and only wants what’s best for me, even if it means she has to hit me with brutal honesty at times. She’s the first person I turn to when I need a different perspective.

My favorite memories are fun moments that include or connect to my sister. From going on family trips together to birthday celebrations, she’s crucial to the creation of my best memories. Our close relationship made the transition from childhood to adulthood especially tough. When she started college, I could no longer simply waltz into her room to bother her. Instead, I had to rely on interspersed phone calls, texts, and promises of her coming home over breaks. Although it was unfortunate we couldn’t hang out as often, I felt proud and happy for her college achievements and success. I’m always rooting for her, and she constantly reassures me that we can make time to see each other. This reminder strengthens our sisterly bond, and despite missing her, I know she’s there for me.

I’m endlessly grateful for my older sister and I’m lucky to have such a supportive and iconic role model. I think everyone deserves an older sister figure in their lives and I have no idea where I would be without her. She impacts my life in beautiful ways, and I can only hope to have a similar effect on hers.

The next time anyone wonders where my new tank top came from or who I’m texting during classes, chances are the answer is my sister. There is no Tanvi without Garima, the girl who practically invented love, adventure, and sisterhood.