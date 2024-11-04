The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

I have always been a sweet tooth at heart, yet in my day to day life I find myself yearning for a specific sweet treat in particular. From catching myself dreaming of it in the last few minutes of class to my eyes widening when I see it offered at the dining hall ice cream stand, I never expected to receive so much joy from a particular snack. What is this delectable piece of heaven you may ask, well, the answer is: mango sorbet! I have received many comments of how my overall demeanor changes even from the mere sight of mango sorbet. My eyes widen and a beaming smile forms on my face. I’m told that my voice is suddenly filled with joy as I ask for a simple scoop. As I walk away with my delicacy, there is an undeniable pep in my step as I am ready to conquer the world, just me and my mango sorbet.

A brief history of sorbet

Sorbet’s are believed to have originated in Persia during the 500s BCE. Although lacking supportive evidence, there are a number of myths connecting the origins of historical figures such as Roman Emperor Nero, Marco Polo, and the Italian duchess Catherine de’ Medici to the origin of sorbet. However, the exact understanding of how sorbet was developed isn’t exactly known due to its close connection with the creation of ice cream, gelato, sherbet, and other iced treats. The first recipe recorded for sorbet was by Antonio Latini in the 17th century in fact: he also is known for creating the first ice cream by adding a milk base to sorbet.) The word sorbet came to English and French from the Italian word sorbetto. Famous French chef Auguste Escoffier explains sorbet as more than a yummy dessert, instead establishing its place as a palette cleanser. He explains that sorbet is a “very light and barely-congealed ice, served after the Entrées. They serve in freshening the stomach; preparing it to properly receive the roast. They are appetizers and help to aid digestion.”

What Does Mango Sorbet Mean to Me?

I think the reason I became so attached to mango sorbet boils down to a couple reasons. First, I think it reminds me of good memories; mangos are not a common delicacy in the dry climate of Colorado, so the mango flavor holds a place in a mind connected to family, warmth, and relaxation. From the sweet dried mango slices I would enjoy with my mom during the summer to enjoying fresh picked mango next to my sister on a Philippines beach to sipping on a mango daiquiri with my dad in Cozumel, mangos evoke pleasant memories connecting me to positive emotions. As a result of evoking such fond memories, I think mango flavors bring me into a better mood. Secondly, I think I use sorbet as a palette cleanser, not only for my taste buds, but also to clear my mind of my daily troubles and hussles. I feel that it is so easy to be caught up in all the dramatics of life, which causes me to lose myself from the present moment. Mango sorbet gives me a moment just to enjoy life, to enjoy all the beauty that surrounds me. It gives me something to look forward to in tiring or bleak moments on a daily basis. It serves as a little treat to reward myself for even all the small things I am doing in my life. Overall, I think the presence of mango sorbet has helped my mental health greatly. Having something in my life that doesn’t serve a productive purpose outside of making me happy allows me to allocate time towards myself and nothing else. In a way, the wide smile that manifests on my face when I take the first bite of mango sorbet is one of the most important moments of my day.

Mango sorbet has become an emblem of self love in my life. I believe that people don’t reward themselves enough, despite there being so much value in even the small things you do everyday. Allow yourself a moment to thank yourself for all of the amazing things you do in your own life. Simple things that may be considered a bland ordinary task allows you to become a better version of yourself. Don’t be afraid to show love towards yourself and push yourself into the present moment. I urge everyone to find their own version of ‘mango sorbet’, whether it be a silly hobby you enjoy or similarly a little treat. Not everything in your life has to be productive; you deserve time to rest and simply just enjoy the wonderful things that life has to offer (although, I would recommend something with half the amount of sugar; I may be on the track to die of a heart attack at 30 but at least I’m happy).