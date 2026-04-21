A Love Letter To (HCC)U

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve written hundreds, probably thousands, of words in my time with Her Campus. But in this instance, I don’t know if I’ll ever have the words to express what this experience has meant to me.

If anyone were to ask me my biggest regret in the four years I’ve spent in college, it would be that I didn’t find Her Campus sooner. When I first started at CU, I felt so utterly lost amid the vastness of campus and the endless opportunities it offered. I was a terrified freshman with no idea how I would ever find my place in a school of over 30,000. I say I found Her Campus, but, in truth, Her Campus found me.

I joined Her Campus in the fall of 2024 after one of my closest friends had told me all about it and told me that I just had to join. And she was right, I had to. My college experience would have been sorely lacking without my time with HCCU. Whenever anyone asks me what my favorite part of college has been, I never hesitate to say “have you heard of Her Campus?” and shamelessly plug our wonderful crew.

In this space, I found the confidence to express myself and chase my passion for writing. There isn’t a chance that I will ever forget the absolute thrill that ran through me when I published my first article, a giddy, gleeful, incandescent feeling that never faded with each one to follow.

In my last few semesters, I’ve had the honor of not only writing for Her Campus but also editing the work of my incredibly talented peers. I am awed and forever inspired by the talent that we publish. Thursdays became my favorite day of the week this semester, because I knew I was in for a night of reading incredible works from equally incredible authors. And though it’s on to the next steps after this semester, I know I will forever continue to cheer for the writers in this organization.

This club introduced me to the most wonderful, talented, spectacular women, whom I could not be more grateful for. I’ll say it over and over forever: I couldn’t imagine my college years without HerCampus, and even more importantly, without the community it gifted me.

Goodbyes truly are the most bittersweet. And what a privilege it is to say, I will miss you.

So, here’s to you, HCCU.

With all my love, adieu.