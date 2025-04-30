A Little Sibling’s Guide To College 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

As I’m approaching my last semester of college this upcoming fall, I can’t help but think about how much I’ve learned in these last three years. Not only did I learn academically, but I learned about myself and life in general. Recently, I’ve been thinking about what I wish I knew before I came into college and how I wish I had someone to give me some insight and advice. Lucky enough for my little brother — who isn’t that little anymore — here is some of the advice I want to give him, and in turn, to any little sibling who may be going to college soon.

Say yes One of my biggest regrets from freshman year, and honestly, still right now, even though I’m trying to get better at it, is not saying yes. Especially during freshman year of college, there are so many things that you’ll be invited to — football games, parties, events out on the quad, and so much more. Saying yes to the activities that sound dumb and boring may result in some of the best memories of your life and the opportunity to meet some really cool people. So say yes to whatever you can, you never know what lies ahead. Peter Conlan via Unsplash But know when to say no I know I’m contradicting myself already, but as much as you should say yes, it’s important to know when to say no. You’re in school, which means that you should prioritize that first. If you have a huge test that you haven’t really studied for, maybe going out that night isn’t the best idea. Trusting your instincts is important too — if your gut says something is off, trust it. It probably knows more than you anyway. it’s okay to… It’s okay to fail a class. To lose a friend. To try something new and hate it. To try something new and like it. To get too drunk one night and embarrass yourself. To rot all weekend. To skip a class (or a few). To take a mental health day and sit outside all day. To switch your major and your career path. It’s okay if things don’t go according to plan. The only thing it’s not okay to do is give up. be safe, not sorry As a college student, it’s almost inevitable that you’ll drink or try drugs. However, preventing a bad situation is possible. Regardless of your gender, it’s important to be safe when you party. Cover your drink when you’re out, test your drugs, and carry narcan — you never know who you can help. take care of yourself It can be easy to forget to take care of yourself. There is such a big learning curve when it comes to entering college for the first time — you’re finally independent. But that also means you’re the only person responsible for yourself. So make sure you’re taking care of yourself, whatever that looks like for you. Go outside, drink water, and don’t forget to eat. It also means take a mental health day if you need it — sometimes, you just need to rot in bed all day and binge watch your comfort show. Utilize your Resources Your university will provide you with a lot of resources for almost anything you can imagine, so utilize them! After all, you’re paying for them. So go to the campus events that give you free food or grab that free Redbull. Beyond the free stuff, remember to utilize other resources such as the mental health services on campus, career services, and even your professors — your school is there to help you if you let them. Prioritize School & your Future At the end of the day, you’re still a student, so it’s important to prioritize school and more importantly, your future. Go to the networking event or the job fair and start building your connections. When the time comes when you’re about to graduate and looking for a job, you’ll thank yourself for setting yourself up.

Most importantly, have fun! College is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so experience everything about it. Enjoy your time. Learn who you are, what you like, and what you’re passionate about. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that the time you spend here is shorter than you realize, so make the most of it while you can.