The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Picture a home with family photos covering the walls, with personal items resembling a happy, fulfilled life spread throughout every room. The walls hold onto the voices of memories and the laughter of a family full of love. Now, imagine a father and son facing a new reality after losing their wife and mother. The pictures on the wall now resemble a memory of a life well lived, but greatly missed.

The film Color Book by David Fortune follows the story of a father and son who are trying to deal with grief, as they try to carry on in a world that keeps on spinning, despite their heartbreak. Mason, a 12-year-old with Down syndrome, remembers his mom as a bright light who would do anything for him. They spent countless hours doing crafts and bonding over their shared love of art, which made their relationship untouchable. His father, Lucky, is navigating how to take on the role of two parents, while trying to give his son the most normal life possible.

Trying to move on after a loss as great as this seems nearly impossible. For Lucky, trying to be a friend and a caregiver to his son, while simultaneously trying to manage his own grief, is one of the greatest challenges he has faced so far. There is no rule book on how to keep moving forward after losing the love of your life and the mother of your child. Lucky tries to find ways to still make life joyous for him and his son, but unfortunately their journey doesn’t come without some faults.

After an emotional day, Lucky decides to take Mason to his first ever baseball game, their favorite sport to watch. From missed trains to broken-down cars, the two face a series of small, but exhausting obstacles that would test anyone’s patience. As the audience watches them experience a wide range of emotions, the overwhelming love they share can be felt.

I would recommend this film to anyone who needs an emotional, feel-good movie to watch. While being both heartbreaking and heartwarming, it shows a beautiful relationship of a family that would do anything for each other. While the plot includes some tough topics, such as death, it captures an authentic human experience and is relatable in the sense that life doesn’t always go according to plan.



I was lucky enough to see this film during a screening at the 47th Annual Denver Film Festival, which made it all the more special. Meeting the cast was something that also made this film seem so much more real because I was able to see their passion for the film and all of their hard work that went into it. As a movie lover, the Denver Film Festival is a can’t-miss experience and I would recommend that all storytellers attend it at least once in their lives. Seeing the people who put their whole hearts into a shared piece of work makes you realize the power of storytelling and coming together to meet one common goal. So, if you’re anything like me (emotional) do yourself a favor and check this film out, you won’t regret it.