7 Of The Best Bookish Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the rise of BookTok growing everyday, books have gained a whole new audience and love in recent years. With novels such as “The Boys of Tommen,” “Better Than the Movies,” and “If He Had Been With Me,” gaining a booming, and loving fanbase. (Myself included!)

As Halloween shortly approaches, what better way to celebrate our beloved BookTok books, then to dress up as our favorite characters? Here are some of my favorite ideas to do so, that I hope to see this weekend!

Starting strong, Katniss and Peeta are arguably one of the best book couples out there and make the perfect couples costume. For their most classic looks, here is some inspiration:

Be sure to include Katniss’s iconic braid and mockingjay pin!

This costume is perfect for the book-loving couples, who want something easily recognizable, and quick to put together.

Perfect for any friend group full of power couples, the Core 10 is definitely the move, and can easily be sized down for smaller friend groups. Also, with “Boys of Tommen’s” upcoming TV adaptation, it’s sure to be a hit next Halloween!

The Core 10 includes the friendgroup between the 5 main couples “Boys of Tommen” follows. This involves Shannon Lynch and Johnny Kavanagh from the first two books, Aoife Molly and Joey Lynch from the third and fourth books, Claire Biggs and Gerard Gibson, Lizzie Young and Hughie Biggs and finally, Katie Wilmot and Patrick Feely.

For the boys, find a jersey with your character’s corresponding rugby number; for the girls, recreate their Tommen College uniforms with easy-to-find items! (Navy blue sweaters, schoolgirl skirt, and a tie.)

Another fierce couples costume is the beloved Lucy Gray Baird and (far less beloved situationship) Coriolanus Snow.

Recreate Lucy Gray Baird’s rainbow dress from the reaping in a variety of ways, from a standard movie copy-and-paste:

Or, for a cheaper alternative, a DIY version such as these could work adorably:

As for Coriolanus Snow, his striking red suit and light blue undershirt when he first meets Lucy Gray is the perfect addition.

Make sure to carry a white rose for your songbird!

From the beloved book and newly adapted movie, “The Love Hypothesis,” author Ali Hazelwood brings us the perfect couples costume!

Recreate the signature book cover for an easy, DIY costume and the cutest photos. All that’s needed over your casual everyday wear is a lab coat for you and your partner, topped with Olive’s adorable messy bun.

Bonus points if you and your partner carry around science lab equipment such as small vials with you!

For a truly heartbreaking, but simple costume, BookTok’s favorite tiara – wearing girl is the perfect option. For Autumn Davis, follow her typical everyday outfit and jeans, a cute sweater, Converse, and pair it with your favorite tiara.

She is known to wear a tiara to school everyday, so it wouldn’t be a true Autumn costume without one!

For an extra nod to the book’s iconic cover, be sure to carry around a heart-shaped lollipop.

An oldie but a goodie! For the fashionistas who will take any excuse to wear something sparkly and fun–Fancy Nancy is a great costume for you! This costume can be such a fun DIY, and a perfect chance to wear those pieces that always feel slightly too extravagant for a normal outing. So find that pink boa stuffed in the back of your closet, all your favorite accessories, a big, beautiful skirt, and you’ve got yourself the cutest costume!

For further fun, style your hair with bright, funky clips the way Nancy does on every cover.

Calling all the redheads!

Lynn Painter’s “Better Than the Movies” is guaranteed to be booming in Halloween popularity following its, newly announced, movie release. For BookTok’s favorite hopeless romantic, re-create her iconic, yet adorable, owl dress. While we, sadly, will have to wait for the movie to truly see what the author had in mind, there are a few options we can find that closely represent it!

Regardless of who you go as, or how you spend your Halloween, you are sure to always find good inspiration through your favorite literary characters. Get creative with your outfits, and show off why these characters are so beloved!