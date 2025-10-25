5 Documentaries Worth The Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed documentary connoisseur, I have watched dozens of films across the true crime, sociology, food, and nature genres. This list reflects, in my opinion, the best of the best documentary films that everyone should see at least once.

My Octopus Teacher

For someone who is scared of the ocean, I expected this film to frighten me more than fascinate me, but Craig Foster’s 2020 documentary deserved all of the praise it received. It’s no wonder that My Octopus Teacher received 16 nominations and 11 awards, including an Academy Award and a BAFTA. The cinematography is only the beginning, with stunning underwater footage of South African kelp forests, showcasing an array of colorful sea creatures and marine foliage, but the story that lies beneath is unexpected and touching. In the film, Foster details the year he spent solo diving every single day in the name of befriending a single octopus. He describes her as “almost alien,” unlike any other living creature, and revels in the intelligence that should be impossible for a mollusk to possess. Their journeys, as different as they may seem, parallel each other and forever change the way that Foster looks at the world and his personal life.

“A lot of people say an octopus is like an alien. But the strange thing is, as you get closer to them, you realize that we’re very similar in a lot of ways.” – Craig Foster

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping

(Rated TV-MA, read content warnings before watching)

I first came across this documentary while listening to a journalism podcast about the increasingly discussed “troubled teen industry.” Between Paris Hilton’s 2020 documentary and recent legal campaigns aimed at ending institutional child abuse, this multimillion dollar industry has been the topic of many exposès. In falling down this rabbit hole, I have found that The Program is one of the more impactful pieces, created by victim Katherine Kubler herself. A 10-year passion project culminates in three episodes, with Kubler interviewing victims, former employees, and parents that participated in The Academy at Ivy Ridge, a “therapeutic” boarding school that forever traumatized its students. This film is as hopeful as it is heartbreaking, and brings to light an extremely complex and pressing system that has yet to be dismantled.

Class Action Park

Before watching this documentary, I always assumed that my mother was exaggerating about the realities of growing up in the eighties. Yes, there was a lot more asbestos and lead exposure, but I didn’t think it could have been wildly different from my childhood. Class Action Park proved me wrong within the first 10 minutes. Detailing the rise and fall of an infamous theme park in New York, this film is equal parts nostalgic and disturbing. The filmmakers do a brilliant job of placing you in a specific place and time, one where the fun and neglect of the eighties creates a scandalous context for the legal troubles of the late Action Park. Employee and patron interviews are blended with a historical account that will leave you wondering how your parents ever survived into adulthood.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

(Rated TV-MA, read content warnings before watching)

This four episode mini series was undeniably a hard watch, but that is what makes it all the more important. Keep Sweet is a methodical and thorough account of the horrors of the FLDS religious cult and the countless crimes it committed, spearheaded by leader, and former FBI’s most wanted, Warren Jeffs. The longer format gives the audience an in depth look at the origins of the cult, Jeffs’ trial, and the disturbing aftermath of his imprisonment. Religious cults are certainly not a new phenomenon, but this film in particular was not afraid to get into the grimy details of exactly how dangerous they can be. The filmmakers emphasis on following victims’ stories produced a particularly impactful picture of just how deeply these kinds of cults can affect vulnerable people, especially women and children.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Shokunin is a Japanese word for an artisan that adopts a style of life based on discipline and dedication. Jiro Ono, who held three Michelin stars before his retirement, is arguably the embodiment of this archetype. Stepping down in 2023 at 97 years old, Jiro dedicated his life entirely to the art of sushi, and this documentary is a captivating and savory exploration of his work. In this film, he emphasizes the importance of consistency and commitment in mastering a skill, and says that even after 80 years of making sushi everyday, he still feels like there is room to improve. With only 10 seats in his restaurant, Jiro’s ambiance is unique when compared to other Michelin star chefs, and he argues that simplicity and purity is the key to complex flavor. Jiro Dreams of Sushi will forever be my favorite documentary, not for the fact that it always makes me hungry, but because wisdom and passion like Jiro’s is hard to come by.

Whether you are an avid documentary lover or not, these five films are likely to captivate you, and are guaranteed to teach you something new and get you thinking.