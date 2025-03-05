The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, food was my love language. Whether it was my grandmother cooking me a massive plate of pasta or my parents taking my sister and I to our favorite Chinese restaurant every weekend, I’ve always viewed food as a way to love yourself and to convey love to others.

Nowadays, it’s become increasingly difficult to view food as a form of love. Social media and entertainment pushes the notion of #skinnyinspiration, caloric deficits diets, “eating healthy” (a.k.a. eating as little as possible), and remembering that nothing tastes as good as skinny looks.

To combat this, I went through my entire camera roll — starting around 2012 when my parents got iPhones — and found foods that I remembered feeling love through. Below is a list of five of my favorite foods from all of the world that I’ve had the privilege to taste and felt have said “I love you”.

Morocco: Oranges with cinnamon.

This dish is so simple, yet so warming. When I traveled to Morocco in 2015, my family stopped at a small, local restaurant before re-boarding our cruise ship. I have never felt more love radiate from a space. The people were kind, the manager was so attentive, wanting us to try and experience every dish, and the food was some of the best I’ve ever had. To end our meal, the manager brought us each five orange slices covered in cinnamon. At first, I wasn’t too convinced it would taste good, but I was so wrong. I make this for myself every once in a while when I want to give myself some love and return to those magical moments.

Italy: Pasta (of any kind).

Coming from an Italian family, pasta is just love. I eat it when I’m happy, sad, tired, in need of a pick up, and when my grandma forces me because I look “too skinny.” Covered in homemade marinara or even just butter, pasta is my ultimate comfort meal, and I make it often to show the people closest to me that I love them.

Switzerland: Rosti with a fried egg.

Rosti is quite similar to hashbrowns. Boiled potatoes are shredded finely, seasoned with salt, pepper, and herbs, and made into a large, thick circle, which is then pan-friend. Topped with a fried egg, I used to eat this dish often when I lived in Switzerland as a child. Although the loose yolk of the fried egg used to gross me out (to be honest, it still does), it is a comforting, hearty dish that’s perfect to eat after hiking or skiing. My favorite place to get rosti is at Chez-Vrony, located in Zermatt, with a crystal clear view of the Matterhorn.

Japan: Strawberry daifuku.

The first time I went to Japan, I knew I had to try strawberry daifuku. The version I had was a sweet, yet tart strawberry with a sugary white bean paste, wrapped in layers of mochi. It’s a simple snack or dessert, but it was also something I was unfamiliar with. In Western culture, beans are typically a savory component in a dish, so eating them as a sweetened paste was such a unique experience, and I loved it. You could see and taste the time, effort, attention, and of course, love that someone had poured into this beautiful little package that brought me so much joy.

France: Moules frites.

Moules frites translates from French to English as “mussels and fries.” This dish speaks volumes about fresh, carefully made food that is meant to bring people together. In Cannes, located in the South of France, moules frites can be found on every menu. A metal pot filled to the brim with fresh-from-the-sea mussels boiled in either a garlic white wine or seafood tomato broth is brought to you, accompanied by a plate of salty fries stacked so high it feels like you’re playing Jenga. This dish is perfect for sharing, and I enjoy eating it with people I love.

Whether you’re in a different country or cooking something for yourself at home, remember that food is love, and beyond that, a fantastic way to care for yourself and others. Though there may be dishes in this list you’ve never had, I encourage you to make them yourself or try them when you travel. I hope you will feel as much love from them as I do!