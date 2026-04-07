5 Busy Days In Bogotá

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Day One

You wake up in a beautiful AirBnb — I recommend staying at Casa Rosada in the heart of the gorgeous La Candelaria neighborhood. You’re still acclimating to Bogotá’s altitude of over 8,500 feet, so take it easy. Start by acquainting yourself with the area. Grab a coffee across the street at Vronx 60 Café del renacer so that you’re caffeinated and prepared for some steep walks. Visit the neighborhood OXXO or ara to get a feel for the regional snacks and groceries available, or do some window-shopping at La Linterna or Discrepante. If you’re feeling saucy afterwards, head up to Monserrate in the cable car for some unbelievable views of the city and a peek at the natural life that Bogotá has to offer. Finish your day off with a yummy meal at one of the many excellent restaurants in La Candelaria.

Day Two

You’ve got your feet under you, but you’re not yet thinking like a local. Opt for a food tour to get yourself acquainted with local customs and cuisine. This tour introduces you to classic dishes like Ajiaco, native Colombian fruits, and a flurry of beverages ranging from hot chocolate con queso to aguardiente. Be sure to ask your tour guide any questions that you have — they’re always friendly and happy to help you get acquainted with the city. If you’ve got some extra time, see if you can catch a concert at the Teatro Colón, or treat yourself to a special upscale meal across town at Harry Sasson or Elcielo.

Day Three

Get active with a hike out to La Chorrera, Colombia’s tallest waterfall. It’s about an hour and a half outside of Bogotá , so I suggest booking a tour. This will eat up your whole day, but it’s well worth it, and you’ll stop for breakfast before you start. The hike is moderate to challenging depending on your fitness level but overall not so crazy that your average Joe can’t make it happen (and you get snacks). Lunch is provided, and there’s a great little bar for mojitos on your way out. After a quick nap, enjoy dinner in the neighborhood at the charming El Son de los Grillos (highly recommend the mango ceviche) or Enchiladas La Candelaria.

Day Four

Got a motorcycle license? Use it! Bogotá is filled with motorcyclists buzzing around this hilly city. You can take a one-day tour out to Lake Guatavita to see this historic site of the El Dorado legend. You’ll travel throughout the beautiful Andean countryside, hike up to see the lake, and enjoy a meal with your guide followed by a quick trip to the gorgeous, quaint town of Guatavita, where you can bask in the beauty of the Tominé Reservoir. No motorcycle license? No worries. It’s a museum day! Start with coffee and a delicious pastry at Cafe de la Peña Pasteleria Francesa — the pastries are fantastic, but the best part is the owner’s pet-hungry cat. Next, head over to the Botero Museum for free admission to a vast collection of works from Fernando Botero’s donated personal collection. Also connected to the Botero Museum is MAMU and the Museum of the Mint. Go ahead and take a peek at the library across the street, too — it’s awe-worthy inside.

Day Five

This is your last day, but you don’t want to go too crazy, so keep it chill, soak up the cuisine, and choose your adventure. I recommend visiting the Botanic Garden, Jardín Botánico de Bogotá José Celestino Mutis (make sure to pay extra for access to their tropical greenhouse), hitting up any museums that you might’ve missed, or even visiting the Zipaquirá Salt Cathedral, if you’ve still got the energy for a short trip. Afterwards, grab some ice cream and enjoy a Colombian beer at Casa Magola, a classic local eatery with a food-hall vibe. Don’t miss the gorgeous mural painted on the restaurant that includes a nod to Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude. A rooftop bar can’t hurt, either — O.D.E.M has a great vibe and keeps things more affordable and fun than other popular hotel-based rooftops in Bogotá. Now it’s time to head home, pack those bags, and start drafting your top-tier Instagram post.