4 Coffee Chain Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Ranked – Because You Know You Want One

Look, I know what you’re thinking — the American girl’s obsession with all things pumpkin spice is basic, corny, and a little weird. Well, as an American girl who does often identify with all three of those things, I’m here to advocate for the fact that all things pumpkin spice — namely pumpkin spice lattes — are popular for a reason. And why are we shaming people for liking something that is genuinely good? Thus, I recommend you go out and get yourself a big, basic old PSL to welcome in the fall spirit, and here are my tried and true reviews of the four biggest coffee chains in the Colorado area to get you started!

#4: Dunkin Donuts

So, I’ve never been a huge Dunkin girlie. I know, sue me, but I’m a coffee lover through and through, and their lattes often make me wonder if they forgot to add the espresso to the sugary mix of (oat) milk and syrup that I always find myself with. The same is true for their PSL— while the pumpkin spice flavor is there, and is wonderfully sweet and autumnal, the true appeal to a PSL is the balance of the sweet and the coffee, and Dunkin just doesn’t have that. Extra half point because they have apple cider donuts though.

Final rating: 2.5/5

#3: Starbucks

Alright, this is biased, but my first ever job was at Starbucks. I’ll always remember coming into the shop one late August day, ready for my meager four hour shift as a cashier, and being unable to find a place to hang my jacket thanks to the egregious overflow of bright orange pumpkin spice syrup. I was used to seeing the normal syrups in their large pumps in the back, but the pumpkin spice was unmistakable — enough backstock to fill the entire breakroom, fragrant enough to rival a Bath and Body Works in September, and resembling melted crayons in its thick, orangey texture and color. Since then, I have never been able to enjoy Starbucks PSLs the same way. Though I will give them credit for having a good coffee-to-pumpkin ratio, the thick collection of syrup at the bottom of every cup sends me right back to that bright orange break room. However, they get an extra half point for creating the pumpkin cream chai, also known as one of the best beverages to exist.

Final rating: 3.5/5

#2: Dutch Bros

I love Dutch Bros. I can always count on them to have unique and yummy seasonal coffee drinks, and their rebel energy drinks have gotten me through many a 2.5 hour long education seminar. Their pumpkin caramel brulee latte is no different — the salty sweetness of the caramel combined with the unique pumpkin spice flavor is a wonderful invention that only Dutch could create. Honestly, I have no complaints other than it might be too candy-like and delicious — it’s definitely a bit much for every day drinking. I would recommend this as an extra special sweet treat, but not as a regular fall beverage if that’s what you’re going for.

Final rating: 4/5

#1: Ziggi’s

I know, this one is unexpected. I have nothing against Ziggi’s. I really enjoy their blenders, and every once in a while a dirty soda on a hot day. But I’ll admit, I was shocked when I first tried their pumpkin pie latte. I wasn’t expecting it to hit as hard as it did. The special thing about Ziggi’s is that their syrup doesn’t just taste like syrup — it tastes like real pumpkin and real spice. It’s not overpoweringly sweet, and leaves a bit of a spicy heat in your mouth that you would want from an autumn treat. I even splurge and get whipped cream on this one (though still made with oat milk — lactose intolerant girlies get it), and it’s just the right amount of sweetness to get me started on a moody fall morning. Overall, if you’re looking for a just plain good PSL that you can make part of your fall routine, I can’t recommend Ziggi’s enough.

Final rating: 5/5

In Conclusion

The world is a sad and scary place, and you deserve a little treat. Even though people may roll their eyes and say that PSLs are basic or over hyped, you’re allowed to like things that are popular — they’re popular for a reason, and to deny yourself those little pleasures would be letting the naysayers win, after all. So, now that you know where to go, enjoy your pumpkin spice latte guilt free — sometimes that’s the best we can do for ourselves.