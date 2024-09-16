Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

I perched on a car seat at the age of 3. The noise of my thoughts, my mother’s worries, and the vibration of car wheels crushing the gravel underneath me rang in my ears. I was always enthralled with New Mexico’s arid climate and abundant sunshine.

 My day was about to be filled with fluorescent lights, prodding gloved hands, and blue silicone.

We arrived in a crowded parking lot; men and women bustled about, in and out of the sliding glass doors that marked the entryway to the audiologist. This place felt unfamiliar, and naturally, I was uncomfortable. We walked into the offices, and my mom checked me in for our 4:00 p.m. appointment. The light illuminated the white tiled floors, and I sat and cast finger puppets.

Book Shelf
Photo by Ugur Akdemir from Unsplash

I watched as my mother talked with the receptionist. They both looked calm as if things like this happened every day. I was nervous, though, and I stopped my self-made puppet display. After sitting on the plastic waiting room chairs, we were called up by a big man. He smelled like Axe Body Spray, the kind you get on clearance at Target. 

He sat me down, examined my ear with a cold otoscope, and asked my mom questions about our day together. I couldn’t understand what he and my mother were talking about. It should’ve been clear that I was deaf, but I didn’t perceive anything as different until suddenly, surprisingly, a cold and oozy plastic was squeezed into my ears. All at once, and unusually for me, I could hear. Despite the exciting and sudden rush of sound, I wasn’t happy. I was, in fact, mad when I discovered that one of my senses, something that almost everyone else had, was something that I lacked. Of course, it was a completely unprecedented discovery. No one had asked me if this was what I wanted. No one told me it was happening. Nevertheless, I was, sitting on a metal table with plastic in my ears. 

The next few years while living in Colorado was confusing. I was the only one to have these robotic FBI earpieces in all my classes, K-12, and it felt lonely. 

Orange Powerboat Between Medium Rise Buildings
Pixabay / Pexels

I am now going to be the person who analyzes people’s hearing for a living. However, the only thing that makes a difference is I know how it feels to undergo such a huge change when someone invades your space with something so unfamiliar. I would be able to provide a relatable aspect with people who are labeled differently due to the societal responses of how “normalcy” is labeled, which would fulfill my life. Communicating is the most important part of someone’s identity because that’s how people can express emotions, ideas, stories, questions, and needs. Everyone needs to be able to socialize with others – it’s how we feel a little less lonely on this huge rock. That’s why I am choosing speech, language, and hearing sciences for my major to become an audiologist. My audiologist will always have a piece in my heart and I’ll never forget her. Tears streamed down my face while saying goodbye to her a week after I turned 21 in April 2024.

Elanra Spiritwind

CU Boulder '28

Elanra is a sophomore at the University of Colorado Boulder but took two years off after high school to travel Europe. She lived in Florence, Italy for five months and became a whole different person when she went back to Colorado. She was the healthiest version of herself. Her major is in speech, language, and hearing sciences(SLHS) because she was born with bilateral hearing loss, and growing up, she needed a speech therapist to communicate with friends and family. After all, she was never exposed to any other folks who are deaf or hard of hearing so verbal communication was the game plan. Until about 2 years ago, Elanra realized that there is a whole world of deaf culture out there. Elanra has always loved learning new hobbies and has a different project every week. However, her consistent passions have stuck with snowboarding, creating poetry, drawing, and fishing. Elanra and her best friend frequently knit together and talk about whatever is going on in our daily lives or any underlying thoughts that have been lurking. Halloween is their favorite holiday so they start decorating two months before and Elanra adores the original Beetlejuice movie along with the new Beetlejuice. Another film that she loves is "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" because of how it reflects the conflicting concepts of unconditional love and one's individual needs at the same time. The musical taste this woman has is superb, it involves a variety of genres such as Incubus, AC/DC, River Whyless, Her's, Babe Rainbow, Amy Winehouse, J-Cole, and Felly. Meals are the key to her heart, she is not a big snacker but will do anything for soup. She is a soup girl and with grilled cheese, you got yourself a deal.