10 Movies To Watch For Black History Month: Celebrating Black Joy Through Film

February is a time to celebrate black history and culture. I’ve created a list of films that focus on black narratives, but most importantly, black joy! Ranging from comedies to Marvel, enjoy any of the following films, or all of them.

One of Them Days

Starring SZA and Keke Palmer, One of Them Days follows a pair of roommate-best friends as they try to come up with a way to pay their rent before their landlord evicts them. The film, produced by Issa Rae, has impeccable comedic timing with a plot that feels like a female version of Friday.

Friday

This film is an LA classic, which follows two best friends, Craig and Smokey, as they try to come up with $200 to pay back the neighborhood bully by the end of the day. With an eclectic cast of characters, and a timeless plot, this movie never fails to entertain.

Love Jones

If you’re looking for a more romantic vibe, this is the perfect film for you. Set in Chicago and full of passion, the film follows Nina and Darius, two young artists, as they navigate their careers and fall in love.

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar follows two childhood best friends who bond over their love for Hip-Hop. We follow Sidney and Dre as they navigate their messy personal lives, as well as their complicated friendship as adults, before eventually finding their spark again.

Love and Basketball

This one is a personal favorite of mine, encompassing themes of sexism in the sports industry, familial ties, and romance, the film holds up as a classic. The movie follows Monica and Quincy, two neighbors from middle class families in LA, who bond over their love for basketball. The film is broken into four quarters and follows the pair as they navigate their careers and their relationship.

Entergalactic

This is an animated film set in New York that follows Jabari, an artist who is starting his career in comics. He has a run-in with his neighbor Meadow, a photographer, and the audience follows the two as they go through ups and downs in their relationship.

Rye Lane

Rye Lane is set in South London, and it is about two young adults, Yas and Dom, who run into each other after experiencing traumatizing breakups. The film is filled with humor and a playful spirit that makes viewing it a visual feast.

Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Yes this technically counts as two movies, but choosing one over the other… felt wrong. Black Panther is a masterful superhero film that introduces us to T’challa, the new Black Panther and king of Wakanda after his father’s death. He is drawn into an unexpected conflict and has to defend Wakanda from an unexpected enemy. Spoiler Alert! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes place after the passing of T’challa, whose actor (Chadwick Boseman) sadly passed away between films. The second film boasts a stunning soundtrack and gorgeous visuals as we follow Shuri, stepping into her brother’s role as the new Black Panther. Deeply emotional and action packed with a compelling new enemy, this film is a must see.

Soul

Soul is a family friendly option that follows Joe Burrow, a middle school teacher and aspiring musician. After having a near death experience, he goes on a spiritual journey through the afterlife. With themes of purpose, music, and the afterlife, this film does a beautiful job of exploring the human experience.

Hidden Figures