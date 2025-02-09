10 Gifts You Can Get Your Car Guy Boyfriend For Valentines Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been with my boyfriend for over two years, and one of his favorite hobbies and topics is cars. He has a 1993 Honda Del Sol. He is partial to Japanese cars and is really specific with the types of modifications. There’s plenty of cars out there and some guys find the really rare ones interesting, like for example, the Toyota AE86 Trueno, Mazda Miata Mx-5, Acura Integra Type R, and a couple more. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, that’s fine, because I barely know myself! I do recommend knowing your boyfriend’s favorite car or brand of car before looking at this list. Here are 10 gifts you can get your car-guy boyfriend.

Or almost any Lego technic. They’re pretty cheap, I have legit bought all the cheap cars so now I have to buy the more advanced ones (which cost more).

This specific banner I want to get my boyfriend because it’s one of his favorites. But there are more options and it doesn’t even have to be from Zumiez. It is a great decoration for their rooms though!

Zumiez has car shirts and a substantial variety of them. Most shirts have the car names on them. If you know the brand of your bf’s favorite car, then you’re set!

Okay, these might not really be for him, but it is for his car so it works either way.

Hot Wheels (but the good ones)

Yes, there are good ones! The good ones are the cars that actually exist and don’t look “ugly” to your bf. You can find these at Walmart, Target, or Amazon.

This is another decoration for your bfs room and it’s also personalized, which I think is very cute!

This is also personalized for your bf! This specific option is on Etsy and has different customization options so it’s perfect for him!

The options here are certain car parts that guys are obsessed with. The snail looking thing is called a “TurboCharger,” the joystick is the “gear shift,” the circular object that looks like a saw is the “Brake,” and the last item is the “Wheel Rim.” These little things can go on his car keys!

The tire pressure gauge is pretty important because it makes sure the tire isn’t flat, and we all want our boyfriends safe out on the road.

Car shows near you!

There’s not a specific link for this, but it’s easy to search up “Car shows near me.” A reminder though, according to my boyfriend, takeovers aren’t car shows. Takeovers are where a bunch of people get together and do dangerous stunts with their cars (these kinds of events are illegal and you can be arrested for just being there, so take precautions!) A lot of people in the car community don’t like takeovers, keep this in mind. I recommend car meets specific to your bf’s interests. This is also a good date idea!