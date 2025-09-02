Why I’m So Obsessed With KPop Demon Hunters 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoilers Ahead!

Similar to almost everyone on the internet, when I first saw the title of this movie, my first thought was “nah, I think I’ll pass.” It wasn’t until I went to a baby shower, and a group of kids were watching it, that I became obsessed.

Released on June 20 by Netflix and Sony Animation, KPop Demon Hunters follows the story of a fictional female K-pop group, Huntr/x, who balance their lives in the spotlight while secretly leading their double lives as demon hunters. As they work together to seal the Honmoon, a magic barrier that keeps demons from entering the human world, they encounter the Saja Boys, a K-pop demon boy band whose purpose is to steal Huntr/x’s fans and prevent them from sealing the Honmoon. As Huntr/x tries to take down the Saja Boys, we see them face many obstacles and learn the importance of acceptance and friendship.

Since the first time I watched KPop Demon Hunters, I’ve rewatched it more than 10 times, and here’s why:

The Soundtrack

When I’m not watching the movie in my downtime, you’ll catch me listening to the soundtrack. All of the songs are so catchy, and the composition and lyrics of each song are a masterpiece; it’s no wonder that they’ve all made it to the Billboard charts. Listening to Golden by Huntr/x and Your Idol by the Saja Boys has put me in an internal conflict: should I save the Honmoon with Huntr/x, or let the Saja Boys take my soul?

It Gets Pretty Deep

KPop Demon Hunters contains emotional weight with flawed characters that many of the audience can relate to. We see this specifically with the lead singer of Huntr/x, Rumi. Throughout the film, Rumi overworks herself and struggles with self-hatred and shame, as we find out in the film that she’s half-demon. We also see the other two Huntr/x girls confront their insecurities, such as Mira, who sees herself as problematic, and Zoey, who’s a strong people pleaser. We also see another character, Jinu, a demon and the leader of the Saja Boys, who struggles with a similar shame for leaving his family behind and believes his soul can’t be saved.

The Girls’ Friendship

From beginning to end, the girls’ friendship was heavily emphasized, especially with the defining moment and song This Is What It Sounds Like. It was truly refreshing to witness the girls’ friendship blossom because they all complement each other and display a fun and genuine dynamic, often missing from other animated films. While each faced their insecurities and challenges, they ultimately discovered that the key to strengthening their bond, overcoming their struggles, and defeating the demons relied on embracing their vulnerabilities and being open with one another, rather than hiding their fears and flaws.

The Romance

Ugh, Rumi and Jinu have my heart! Also, the scene where they duet and sing Free has been the sole reason for my constant rewatch of the movie because everything about it is so beautiful. They’re two broken souls who understand each other, and they would have made the PERFECT enemies-to-lovers trope if it weren’t for the ending, which makes me absolutely sick to think about. #bringbackjinu

The Combination of Comedy, Fantasy, Action, and Unique Animation

This movie had everything: action-packed fighting sequences, funny banter, incorporation of Korean mythology and folklore, amazing songs, and a distinctive animation style that blends 3D visuals with anime and manga. There was never a dull moment, making it an excellent movie that appeals to all ages!