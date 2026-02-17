The Rise Of “Galentine’s Day” And Friend Celebrations 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February is coming up, and that can only mean one thing – the month of love!

Valentine’s Day is the day of love, traditionally celebrated between romantic partners; however, there is no official holiday for celebrating other loved ones during this month.

Many may feel left out of the holiday or lonely during this season because of the tradition of only celebrating romantic partners, but this month is about celebrating all loved ones.

In recent years, Galentine’s Day has become an unofficial holiday to get together with your girlfriends and celebrate your friendships.

The holiday can be celebrated with any woman in your life – sisters, moms, cousins, or best friends.

It is a chance to leave the boyfriends and husbands at home and appreciate the women in your life.

The Galentine’s Day tradition began over 10 years ago, as a character in the sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” Leslie Knope, created it as a chance to celebrate her best friends and uplift female friendships.

It has now been adopted in pop culture to celebrate the day of love with friends.

Although Galentine’s Day is typically celebrated on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, it can be celebrated any day.

It is a chance for all friends, regardless of relationship status, to come together and embrace womanhood through fun activities, gift exchanges, and good food.

Usually celebrated with fellow female friends, all types of friends are invited.

There is no specific way to spend Galentine’s Day with your friends. You can have a simple get-together at one’s house or even spend the night out at a local bar.

Some cute ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day can be hosting a brunch with your girls. Having a spa night with a face mask, some wine, while watching a romance movie.

Themes can range from pink, white, and red. Wearing some cute themed PJs and enjoying a nice meal with snacks.

Many throw a Galentine’s Day party, with chocolate-covered strawberries, a charcuterie board, and cute themed drinks. It is pretty common to share gifts between friends.

Celebrating our love for our partners on Valentine’s Day is beautiful, but we cannot forget the love we share with the people around us and the amazing friendships we have with our girlfriends.