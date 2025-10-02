The Lip Peptide Renaissance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

An affordable lip peptide dupe, from Essence to Rhode

As you may know, the recent launch of Rhode Beauty at Sephora was on September 4, 2025. I went to the Sephora located in Brea Mall and everything was sold out, mind you, the peptide went from $18 to $20. I will say, Rhode does have more shades, but you can’t beat a good dupe at $5.

Essence’s Super Peptide Glossy Treatment:

Peptides have grown in popularity and has become the beauty world’s go-to for that no-makeup-makeup look. The lip product that you can dress up or down and retails for $5.

What’s inside:

Shea butter and vitamin E, designed to soothe and hydrate.

Vegan, cruelty-free, zero parabens, gluten-free, and no fragrance.

Peptides, which encourage collagen and elastin production.

Reviews:

“It’s amazing!…an exact dupe for the Hailey Bieber lip treatment. 10/10 very glossy and nice and thick.” –Reddit user “ My lips are noticeably more moisturized the next day.” – Ulta customer ”The formula is thick enough without being sticky, it’s occlusive, super moisturizing and stays on for a long time.”

–Ulta customer

How it works:

Peptides can penetrate the skin because of how small they are. They help to improve the texture and the resilience of the skin on your lips. (Personally, it makes my lips plumper.) You can use it during the day and before you go to bed.

Rhode’s Lip Peptide treatment:

In June of 2022, Hailey Bieber introduced her skincare makeup brand, with her peptide treatment becoming the product that stood out. This tint retails at $20. In May 2025, Hailey sold it to e.l.f Beauty for about $1 billion. She remains as the Chief Creative Officer and the Head of Innovation.

What’s Inside:

Shea butter, Cupuaçu butter, and Babassu oil to nourish, condition, and soften.

Vitamin E for protection.

Vitamin C Derivative to brighten.

Lactic acid and citric acid are used to balance pH.

Fragrance within the flavored versions.

How it works:

The Rhode peptide has essentially the same functions as the Essence peptide. To moisturize, protect, soften, and enhance. It does have more ingredients, which make it lean more towards luxury. The gloss is thicker.

Closing Thoughts:

Both essence and Rhode prove that peptides can also be added to lip care. Essence offers an affordable option that’s accessible. Rhode is more on the luxury side and has the potential to break the bank. It can be hard to justify $20, but if you’re in the mood to splurge, by all means, Rhode is an accessible luxury. Although costs add up fast and Essence can be a justifiable investment at $5. Essence only has four shades, so there is less to choose from. Keep in mind, not every lip product is a one-size-fits-all type of thing. The formulation may not agree with you, but that goes for all skincare.