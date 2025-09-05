The College Glow-Up You Didn’t Know You Needed: Healing Your Relationship With Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When students think about a glow-up, it usually means new hair, better skincare, or a refreshed wardrobe. But one of the most underrated glow-ups has nothing to do with appearances — it’s about learning how to heal your relationship with time.

Between classes, work, friendships, and endless to-do lists, time can feel like the biggest enemy in college. Running late, procrastinating, or pulling all-nighters may seem like part of the “college experience,” but underneath it all is a deeper issue: a broken relationship with time that often leads to burnout and self-doubt.

Why Time Feels So Scarce

Many students grow up believing that being “busy” equates to being successful. But this constant chase creates a scarcity mindset: there’s never enough time, I’m always behind, I’ll never catch up. The more this cycle repeats, the more it eats away at something even bigger — self-trust.

Every time a student promises themselves they’ll wake up earlier, start their assignments ahead of schedule, or stay on top of deadlines, but doesn’t follow through, it feels like letting themselves down. Over time, that guilt weighs heavier than the missed homework itself.

The Shift: Seeing Time as a Teammate

The good news? Healing a relationship with time is possible, and it doesn’t require a full-on lifestyle overhaul. Instead, it starts with small, intentional steps:

Start small. Swap drastic promises for micro-habits, like showing up five minutes earlier or sticking to one simple nightly routine.

Swap drastic promises for micro-habits, like showing up five minutes earlier or sticking to one simple nightly routine. Romanticize the basics. Make ordinary moments feel special — light a candle before studying, put on a cozy playlist while cleaning, or sip a latte while journaling.

Make ordinary moments feel special — light a candle before studying, put on a cozy playlist while cleaning, or sip a latte while journaling. Redefine productivity. Productivity doesn’t mean checking off 20 tasks. It means aligning your day with what actually matters to you.

Productivity doesn’t mean checking off 20 tasks. It means aligning your day with what actually matters to you. Practice self-forgiveness. Everyone slips up. Instead of spiraling, remember that progress is a process — not perfection.

The Bigger Picture

When students stop fighting against time and start working with it, everything feels lighter. Suddenly, there’s space for rest, balance, and priorities that actually matter.

A simple question to keep in mind? Am I betraying my future self, or am I making her proud?

That’s the ultimate college glow-up — not just looking put together on the outside, but building trust, balance, and peace on the inside.

