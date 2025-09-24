The Best Clean, Non-toxic Beauty Products 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A girl’s guide to the best products that your body will also love!

Growing up in a world of Bath & Body Works and Sephora, I became engrossed in beauty products at a young age. From collecting hand sanitizers to lip balms with the most unique flavors, I didn’t realize using products with harmful ingredients for over 10 years. Recently, I have attempted to start a non-toxic lifestyle where I swap all my favorite products for ones with clean ingredients that do not harm my body.

Did You Know?

Most popular and incredibly scented beauty products include endocrine disruptors. These are chemicals that interfere with the body’s hormone system, potentially mimicking natural hormones and altering their production and function, according to the Cleveland Clinic. As a woman with hormone imbalances, learning about this made me become more aware of the products I use daily and question what harm they could be causing to my overall health. So after doing some research here are some of my favorite products that do not include hormone disruptors and are AMAZING!

Attitude Super Leaves Shampoo and Conditioner

Non-toxic or not, this is by far my favorite shampoo and conditioner I have EVER USED! I love this brand because they have products ranging from toothpaste to deodorant, all with clean ingredients! This doesn’t leave my hair dirty, but quite the opposite – I have never had my hair shine like this before! It also adds quite a bit of volume, and sometimes I think to myself that I got a blowout at a salon. I love that a little goes a long way, and this duo is my hair’s saving grace.

Merit Beauty Lip Oil

I am a big fan of Merit Beauty! They are a makeup brand sold at Sephora that has incredible products, but their lip oil is my go-to! The shine is perfect, and I truly haven’t used such a juicy lip gloss before. They come in many shades, but my favorite is Pointelle. If you are on the hunt for a new go-to lip product, look no further.

Honest Beauty Sensitive Body Lotion

This is by far my favorite lotion I have used in years. It took so much trial and error to find a lotion that was for my sensitive skin, not too thick or greasy, and without a strong fragrance. This lotion checks all the boxes! It is a nice, refreshing scent, but also extremely moisturizing. I always put it on after shaving, and it feels so refreshing on my skin. Perfect for dry climates and my sensitive skin girlies!

And those are some of my top clean, non-toxic products. I hope this inspires you to purchase non-toxic products and explore new beauty brands you might not have heard of!