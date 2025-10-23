Taylor Swift announces six-part docu-series concluding “The End of an Era” 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Monday, October 13th, Taylor Swift was set to appear on Good Morning America, and per usual, her fans suspected an announcement. While an announcement was suspected, no fan could have predicted a six-part docu-series about her famous “Eras Tour”.

Swift announced Monday morning that this series includes the final show of the tour, along with “The Tortured Poets Department” set, which did not make it into the Eras Tour movie due to its later release in 2024.

Fans all around social media platforms are expressing their excitement to see this part of the show in full HD and see performances of songs such as “Fortnight” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”.

This docu-series also includes the six-episode behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic tour. In the trailer, we can see Swift rehearsing for shows, preparing for special guests, and all that goes on after the show is over.

The first two episodes are set to release on December 12 on Disney+, while two episodes will release weekly the next two weeks.

“We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down,” Swift says via social media.

This is a great way for Swift to officially conclude the ground-breaking tour and era as she is continuing into her newest era with the release of “The Life of a Showgirl”, which was released on October 3rd.

And Swift wrote and recorded the entirety of her newest album while on her European leg of the Eras tour. Giving fans an insight into what happens once the show is over for a showgirl.

Her fans are expressing their love for the new album across social media platforms such as X and TikTok.

We are all delighted to see what Swift has to show in the docu-series later this year, and maybe make more friendship bracelets?