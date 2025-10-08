Shawn Mendes Kicks Off New Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Shawn Mendes has kicked off his new tour, “On The Road Again Tour” in North America, and we are ready!

The 27-year-old singer launched the tour with a show at TD Garden on Thursday night, September 25, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The North American leg of the tour will stop in Toronto, New York, Chicago, and more! Ending the tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 17, 2025.

“On The Road Again” will be the fifth tour led by the Canadian singer to support his fifth studio album, “Shawn“(2024).

Mendes first announced the tour in May, with the first European show scheduled for August.

“I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognise and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows,” says Mendes on Instagram. “It’s an honour and I’m just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love.”

Mendes will continue the tour with 20 shows, between 12 in Europe and 8 in North America.

It has been almost three years since Mendes cancelled his headlining arena tour in 2022.

His fourth album, “Wonder”, was released in 2020, but the headlining tour was cancelled due to Mendes wanting to focus on his mental health after playing only seven shows.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” said Mendes about the cancellation of the “Wonder” tour in 2022.

Mendes has been playing at various festivals around the world since the cancellation of his tour, including headlining Lollapalooza in South America alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake.

Finally, Mendes returned last year with his fifth studio album, “Shawn”, released on November 15, 2024.

The album was followed by the “For Friends and Family Only Tour,” which featured performances in small and intimate venues from August 2024 to April 2025.

The “On The Road Again Tour” will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mendes’s debut album “Handwritten” with the set list designed to highlight his biggest hits, from “Stitches”, “In My Blood”, “Mercy”, and many more!

Eddie Benjamin will join Mendes as the opener for shows across North America.

Tickets are still available for the remaining shows on Ticketmaster, along with VIP tickets.

“On The Road Again Tour” Setlist

1. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

2. Wonder

3. Treat You Better

4. Monster

5. Lost in Japan

6. Isn’t That Enough

7. Heavy

8. Heart of Gold

9. Senorita

10. Ruin

11. Never Be Alone

12. Mercy

13. Youth

14. Stitches

15. I’ll Be Okay

16. If I Can’t Have You

17. Why Why Why

18. In My Blood