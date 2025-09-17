Rhode Is Finally Coming to Sephora — Here’s What to Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For our in-person shoppers, Rhode is finally hitting Sephora on September 4th! After being online-only since 2022, you’ll now be able to browse and purchase products in person.

Rhode Skin by Hailey Bieber has quickly taken over social media with its skincare line. Made from high-performing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, marula oil, and shea butter, Rhode has become a staple in countless routines online.

If there’s one thing Rhode knows, it’s how to create viral products people can’t stop talking about — from the Glazing Milk Ceramide Facial, to the Pocket Blush shades, and the Peptide Lip Tints. And of course, we can’t forget the Lip Case that Justin Bieber shouted out in his song “GO BABY.”

Rhode keeps creating products that fans want more of with their insanely good marketing. They often use food sensory marketing and showcase foods and fruits alongside their products, making consumers crave the scents and flavors.

Back in May, Rhode announced on social media that the brand would officially be launching in Sephora in-store and online in the U.S. They shared, “From day one, it’s been our dream to bring efficacious, intentional skincare and beauty essentials to as many people as possible. We’re so happy to be partnering with Sephora to help us bring the world of Rhode to more people and expand our global community.”

Fans went crazy online since this marks the first time Rhode will be available to purchase in person. If you are excited about this collaboration, here are the Rhode products you’ll be able to purchase.

Yes, the iconic Jelly Bean, Toast, and PB&J are coming in stores!

2. The brand-new Peptide Lip Shaper in 11 shades. ($24)

3. Pocket Blush in 10 shades. ($25)

You can finally swatch IRL and find your perfect shade.

4. Rhode’s skincare essentials ($18-68)

Glazing Milk, Barrier Restore Cream, and more will be on the shelf. If you are on a budget, you can opt for the mini kit at a lower price.

Grab your purse and visit your local Sephora this month to see these products in person!