Queens of DC: Ranking My Top 5 Female DC Characters

As a lifelong superhero fan, I basically grew up in the DC universe. I played the games, consumed the animated shows/movies religiously, and even watched the live-action movies (and yes, I know the live-action ones aren’t the best, but I still love them). DC’s strong point was always in animation and gaming… well, it was, but that’s a conversation for another day.

What really hooked me wasn’t just the stories or the action but the characters, specifically the women. They were bold, stylish, layered, and often way more interesting than the guys (sorry Dick Grayson and Wally West, I still love you). Their powers, personalities, and backstories were everything I wanted in a hero or villain. So today, I’m counting down my Top 5 Female DC Characters, from magic users to aliens; these are the women who made me fall in love with DC.

5. Zatanna

Kicking off the list is one of DC’s most powerful magic users: Zatanna Zatara. I first discovered her in “Justice League Unlimited“, and she immediately stood out to me. I’ve always loved magic and the theatrics that come with it, and Zatanna nails that with her performative stage-magician aesthetic and unique backward spells. Her personality is the perfect mix of clever, funny, and cool, which makes her feel more down-to-earth and relatable than many other magic users in DC.

4. Poison Ivy

Claiming the number four spot is MOTHER nature herself, Poison Ivy. Her connection to nature and the power of plants has always fascinated me. With “Poison Ivy: The Virtuous Cycle” only expanding upon her backstory and really showcasing just how powerful she can be, she’s definitely not someone you’d want to underestimate. Besides her powers, I admire her passion for nature and her commitment to protecting the planet.

3. Catwoman

Coming in after that is Catwoman, the ultimate femme fatale. A master thief who’s always in control and uses her charm and wit to her advantage. It’s so incredibly empowering to watch a woman own her confidence, outsmart everyone in the room, and look effortlessly flawless while doing so. Don’t get it twisted, though; she isn’t only about seduction, she’s an elite hand-to-hand combatant, acrobatic, and almost as stealthy as Batman himself. In all honesty, she’s everything I wish I could be.

2. Starfire

Coming in at the number two spot is the tamarin princess herself, Starfire. I grew up with the 2003 animated “Teen Titans” series, and Starfire was one of my first favorite characters. She’s sweet, kind, and extremely optimistic. Not only that, but my girl is also a powerhouse with super strength, flight, and can fire deadly starbolts. Her heart of gold and her love and loyalty to her friends are so admirable. Plus her leadership skills in later depictions and fierce warrior fighting side are such a cool mix to see. Not to mention, her style is so iconic; the purple outfit, the thigh-high boots, and the orange hair are absolutely everything.

1. Harley Quinn

And finally, taking the top spot is Harley Quinn. Even though I’m not the biggest fan of how DC has been portraying her recently, in my opinion, Harley remains one of the most complex and fascinating characters in comics. Her tragic backstory, from being a psychologist to becoming Joker’s right-hand woman to the anti-hero we know today, adds numerous layers and depth to her, revealing just how complex she is. I first fell in love with her through the Batman Arkham game series, where her style, personality, and heartbreak drew me in instantly. And her role in “Batman: The Animated Series” and live-action movies only made me love her even more. From her playful personality to her funny sense of humor to her distinctive style and inventive weapons, Harley will forever hold a special place in my heart.

