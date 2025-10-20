‘Overcompensating’ Is the Queer College Comedy You Need Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your next binge

Some shows are just background noise, and some shows take over your entire night. Overcompensating is the latter. Created by comedians Benito Skinner (a.k.a. Benny Drama) and Mary Beth Barone, this show exaggerates the chaos of college life while digging into queer identity, friendship, and the ways we all overcompensate to fit in.

At its core, it’s about Benny, a closeted gay freshman trying to blend into frat culture, and Carmen, who joins the same co-ed frat for totally different reasons—still grieving her brother, craving friendship, and looking for sisterhood in the wrong people. They meet, and suddenly everything makes sense.

my first watch

The first time I watched Overcompensating was with a group of friends. Every five minutes, maybe even two or three, we were laughing at something. It felt like it grabbed our attention immediately and paced itself in such a way that dared you to watch another episode.

It was 11 p.m. at The Sanctuary (my best friend’s apartment). Yerba Mates sweating on the coffee table, half full and forgotten. Amazon Prime Video one click away. We were chasing a high that only cliffhangers and 80 mg of organic peach caffeine can give you. We genuinely had to turn and ask each other after each episode, “Should we just do one more?” Then it was 3:30 a.m. and oops—I’m following the entire cast on Instagram.

the art of the cliffhanger (Benito’s way)

Benito Skinner, the show’s creator, talks about how he’s obsessed with the way that TV dramas like The O.C. end with cliffhangers, because it makes you want to keep watching more. He has even described his writing process as working backward from an ending in mind, structuring episodes so everything leads into that final moment. His attention to detail with elements like that is what elevated the experience of watching this show.\

frat chaos vs. queer comfort

If I had to describe this show as a college experience? You know when you’re at club rush, and you accidentally walk into the fraternity row? Drake is playing on somebody’s water-damaged JBL speaker. The testosterone levels are high. They’re throwing pies at each other for sport. But you’re playing your own game: “try not to be overstimulated challenge” (you lose).

But suddenly, you feel calm. Your jaw unclenches. Instead of looking straight ahead you look to the sky to see the clouds parting and a beam of sun shining down on the LGBTQ+ club’s table. And before you know it you’re smiling. They’re playing music you know and even complimented your outfit. Balance is restored.

That’s the whiplash of Overcompensating: frat party scenes where Benny is cosplaying straight, forcing himself into someone else’s mold for male validation. And then there are moments where he’s actually seen by the people who get him. The clouds part and he finally gets to breathe.

Hailee: Best supporting actress

If I had to nominate anyone in this show for Best Supporting Actress, it’s Hailee. She’s Carmen’s roommate and arguably the most confident person in any room. I mean, at one point, she literally rushes the stage at a school-sponsored Charli xcx concert out of spite. And sure, she was immediately seized by security, but she still did it. She takes her female friendships and the concept of ride-or-die to such a serious degree, it’s major. All she wants is a friend who will have her back like she would. And to be featured in campus couture. Every word out of her mouth will leave you wanting more. Hailee Marie Matthews. Remember that name.

platonic love hits harder

My number one reason you should watch this show is for the relationship between Carmen and Benny, and how it develops into pure platonic love. They’re both disconnected from their environments, forced to overcompensate when they feel like they’re not enough. This makes the comfort they find in each other’s company that much more powerful. It really shines when Benny realizes how easy it is to talk to Carmen, because he doesn’t have to mask any part of his personality. That’s my joy in life. Seeing my own friends relax into themselves, be a little more silly. Tell a joke even if it bombs. Making them feel comfortable (especially through humor) will always be my number one goal.

This show reminded me so much of my own best friend, and how much we value platonic love. Meeting the person who perfectly matches your humor kind of feels like winning the lottery. Like getting 10+ likes on your IG story. Like a dark green matcha latte. Like banger after banger on your Reels tab. Like when you shuffle your playlist and the exact song you were thinking of plays, almost telepathically. No matter what i’m thinking of (usually a reference), 9 times out of 10 he’s thinking of it too. It’s a strange kind of telepathy, meeting that person. Overcompensating nails that magic in their friendship, showing how rare it is to find someone who really sees you. The kind of person who feels like the Benny to your Carmen.

the verdict

If you’re going to start any new show this fall, let it be this one. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and before you know it, it’ll be 3 a.m. and you’ll be Googling if they got renewed for season two (spoiler: they did).