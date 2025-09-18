My Favorite Dancing with the Stars Couples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars is on the horizon with a star-packed cast! I have been watching the show since 2012, when I was just 9 years old, begging my mom to let me use her phone to vote for my favorite couples. Thirteen years later, I find myself getting just as excited for this season as I used to. Here are my three favorite Dancing with the Stars couples throughout the years!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Season 27

One of my favorite professional dancers on DWTS is Witney Carson! She is an incredible dancer and can mold her partners into compelling dancers. This duo was everything and more! Coming in second place, Milo and Witney were such a powerful partnership where I couldn’t keep my eyes off of them. I find myself still watching their dances on occasion. My favorite dance is the Charleston that they performed in Week two. I personally believe they were robbed of the Mirrorball, but I encourage you to watch the season back for yourselves and decide who your winner is!

Bethany Mota and Derek Hough – Season 19

This is one of the first seasons of DWTS I remember watching. In today’s social media world, we have TikTok superstar Alix Earle competing on the show. However, in 2014, we had YouTube sensation Bethany Mota! I grew up watching her lifestyle and DIY videos. And watching her perform on DWTS was so exciting for my 11-year-old self. My favorite dance they performed was the Jazz number with a whole rain number during Week three. Another finalist couple I cannot stop thinking about!

Zendaya and Val Chmerkovskiy – Season 16

Before Zendaya’s days on Europhria and playing the iconic MJ in the Spiderman movies, she was on DWTS! Paired with Val, one of my favorite Pro dancers, this duo was everything and more. I loved watching Zendaya dance on the show, as I felt very drawn to all her dances. My favorite dance they performed was their Argentine Tango. I found myself re-watching their dances while writing this blog.

Those are my top three favorite couples on Dancing with the Stars! I cannot wait for Season 34 and all the stars on this upcoming season.