My Big Three Zodiac Signs as Taylor Swift Albums

As a Taylor Swift fan, I feel like asking other fans “What is your favorite album?” is such a surface-level question. Most fans have multiple favorite albums, or like listening to certain ones on various occasions. As someone who is into astrology, I came up with the idea of asking people their big three zodiac signs as Taylor Swift Albums. If you are not familiar with astrology, your big three refer to your sun, moon, and rising signs. Your sun defines your core personality, your moon is your emotions, and your rising is how you are perceived. Here are mine below, and what they mean!

Sagittarius Sun: Folklore

Folklore is the album that truly changed my life and my teenage years, as dramatic as that may sound. Folklore is my all-time favorite TS album. To me, it aligns with my sun sign, as Folklore is truly who I am as a person: emotional, ambitious, and a storyteller! I don’t think a piece of media has resonated with me as much as Folklore has.

Cancer Rising: 1989

1989 is that girl! She is my album, and I think this album represents how I am perceived…. Or how I hope I am perceived. This album is so special to me as a hopeless romantic, and it is just so much fun! I know water signs are known for their emotions, and even though 1989 is such a pop album, it covertly has some emotional tracks in my opinion, even if they aren’t exactly sad.

Aries Moon: Evermore

I am a folklore girl at my core, but truly an evermore girl with my emotions. That album is emotionally BRUTAL. Evermore, is your older sister who keeps it completely real and hurts you out of true love. I can attest to that from firsthand experience. This album reflects my storm of emotions and feels like a dagger to the chest. But nonetheless, I think this album represents my truest emotions.

As a Swiftie, I honestly LOVE every single album and can’t pick a favorite. However, it is fun to categorize the albums based on my zodiac signs. So, next time someone asks you, “What are your top three Taylor Swift albums?” Just use your zodiac signs as a reference!