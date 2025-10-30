Miss Possessive; Tate McRae brings her sold-out tour to the Kia Forum for 3 nights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Currently on her sold-out “Miss Possessive” tour, Tate McRae delivered two of three sold-out nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

McRae’s tour began back in March 2025 and is expected to finish on November 8th, 2025, with the last show being the 3rd night at the Kia Forum. This tour followed shortly after she released her newest album, So Close to What.

This venue is extremely popular and accommodates nearly 18,000 people. However, McRae was here before her long-awaited tour and held a special album release gathering in the parking lot of the Kia Forum on February 20th. Tickets were only $8, and the event supported wildfire relief through FireAid. There was merch, photo-ops, and it was livestreamed for all her fans who couldn’t make it.

With her vocals, electric energy, and amazing choreography, she put on a performance for her fans. Each show is different in its own way, but McRae had a surprise up her sleeve for Night 1 at the Forum. She performed her new track “Tit for Tat,” which dropped the week before.

But McRae is the only one bringing talent to the stage; her opening act, Zara Larsson, was praised by all fans who attended. Playing her hit song, “Symphony,” but also new songs from her album Midnight Sun.

Through the 90 minutes McRae had from minute 1 to minute 90, she gave it her all. From playing her major hit songs “You Broke Me First”, “Greedy”, and “exes”, she gave it 100 percent in each song. Each song has unique choreography and a way that encapsulates the audience to feel every lyric.

As an attendee of the second night, since the second she was on stage, the energy that filled the room was like no other that I had felt before. Fans all around filled with joy as she started with the opener song “Miss Possessive.”

She went from songs that make you want to dance and jump out of your seat to ballad-style songs, and you felt the emotion from everyone in the room, including McRae herself. I think one part of the concert that stuck out to me was the ovation after she sang “Revolving Door”.

The look on her face as she took in the applause and the screams that roared throughout the venue. It has to be a life-altering experience to hear thousands of people supporting you.

About halfway through the concert, I admired how she utilized a second stage that is closer to the audience in the back of the venue. I think it provides an intimate experience, which can be harder to achieve in larger venues.

She ended the concert with a great song choice, “Greedy”; the energy of those few minutes from McRae herself and the audience was captivating. As the song was ending, cannons shot out confetti into the audience, and she did a final bow with her dancers to conclude the night.

McRae is a mesmerizing artist to watch as she dances and sings her heart out, and connects with her fans all in one. I am thrilled to see what she brings to finish out her tour and her three-night run at the Kia Forum.