Laufey Concert Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On September 17th, I asked my good friend Cam what she thought about buying resale Laufey tickets. I knew that financially this was not a good decision, for either of us, but after losing both the Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga ticket wars, I needed to experience a good concert. Both of us are huge Laufey fans who were not able to get tickets during the original sale, and after a bit of convincing, we got resale tickets to see her on September 27th.

If there is one thing to take away from this blog, it should be that this show was magical and Laufey’s life is akin to a religious experience. I am no stranger to concerts, having been to 5 this year, and 19 overall, so I like to think I kinda know what I’m talking about.

Concerts can be pretty stressful days. From the drive to the venue, expensive parking, merch, getting in the venue, food, it’s all a lot. But for Laufey, all of these things went right, which made the day all the more magical.

Being K-pop fans, we are used to getting to venues hours ahead for even the slim chance at getting merch and getting freebies, so we arrived at 3 pm, which was way too early. But we got merch in 20 minutes, ate a delicious dinner, and got inside the venue in 20 minutes. Next was photo opportunities, in which Laufey had 4 unique ones for fans. We did the light-up sign and the clock background. We unfortunately missed Mei Mei (Laufey’s representative stuffed animal) and the castle.

Next came the opener, who was none other than the talented Suki Waterhouse who sang some of her best songs and ones I had never heard of before, so it was a treat to hear. I am also a huge fan of Daisy Jones and the Six, so for me, it was almost like hearing Karen sing her own music after the band stopped performing together.

Laufey came on about 40 minutes later, and while we waited, people watched and discussed who we thought the surprise guest and song were going to be.

The night before, Laufey brought out Hozier and sang Magnolia so we had very high hopes for who was going to show up. Cam guessed that the song would be Nightlight and the guest would be Lizzy McAlpine. My guesses were California and Me, and she was going to bring out Beabadoobee or Lizzy. Man, were we wrong in the best way, but more on that later.

Everything about this concert was magical, from Laufey’s music, to her costuming, to her set design. It felt to me very much like I was watching a stage show, and as a theater girl, I was not complaining in the slightest. My favorite performances of the night were when she sang Goddess, I cried, and Castle in Hollywood. But every song was so incredibly good that I have no least favorites.

Highlights of the night were the entire Best Dressed section. The first chosen one was a little girl named Paisley, who had a dress that matched the one Laufey was wearing for the entire 1st and Second acts. She was absolutely adorable, and their interaction was so cute.

While choosing who we thought Laufey was going to bring out as the special guest, I decided to pull up Laufey’s Instagram and see who she followed. I joked that she followed all the members of the girl group Katseye and wouldn’t it be so cool if she brought them out. We brushed it off as a joke until we were waiting for Laufey to come on, and Katseye’s song Gabriella came on over the speakers as a part of the preshow playlist. But after about 15 seconds, they cut the song off and skipped it, again I said “Omg, do you think they skipped it because they are here?”.

I must be a mindreader because lo and behold, Katseye is the special guest singing a remixed version of their song Gabriella with Laufey. In the video I took when Laufey announced them as a guest, I am almost breaking the sound barrier with how much I am screaming and saying I called it (which I did).

It was an iconic moment for an iconic night as an Eyekon and Lauver. Though I was very disappointed to not have gotten my favorite song, California and Me, as the surprise song, and San Francisco got it instead, which I am incredibly jealous of because I am from the Bay, seeing this surprise made it worth it.

The only complaint, if it even is one, is that the setlist felt a little strange at times. Laufey’s show flowed almost like a stage show, as I mentioned above, but it lacked a storyline. Which is obviously okay, but I think she could have leaned more towards a solid storyline to aid in the storytelling aspect of it. Especially since the concert was structured in acts, and her music lends well to telling a story.

But overall, Laufey was everything we could have ever wished for and more. I’m so glad I finally got to see her after missing her on the last two tours she had. I hope it is not my last time seeing her, as she is such an incredibly talented artist with an amazing discography.