If Lorde’s “Virgin” Tracks Were Zodiac Signs

Every track on Lorde’s new album Virgin sounds like a version of yourself you forgot you’d lived through. It’s messy, healing, and uncomfortably honest. The gut-wrenching kind of album that holds your hand as you face your truth. So I matched each song with a zodiac sign that carries the same energy. If you find yourself in one of these, just know: Lorde probably wrote it for you, too.

“Hammer“ — Cancer ♋️

Explosive. Surrendering to what is. Being comfortable in the mess. Life is beautiful, painful, and emotional, but you know that already. You’ve been through a lot. More importantly, you’ve grown a lot. You don’t give yourself enough credit for that. You feel everything so deeply all of the time, and now you’re accepting it. Dancing to it even. You’re letting yourself have more fun, releasing the restrictions you placed that never needed to be there. Find that freedom and chase it. It’s the only way you’ll make peace with it all.

“I’m ready to feel like I don’t have the answers

There’s peace in the madness over our heads

Let it carry me”

You wear your heart like armor, Cancer — soft, shiny, and stronger than anyone ever gave you credit for.

“ what was that “ — Pisces ♓️

This track feels like reminiscing. I remember. You’re full of remembering. You romanticize everything because it heals you. Because life’s no fun without it. You’re the one recording in the backseat during a night drive with friends. You carry this intense feeling that you try to ignore but can never escape. You are nothing if not a yearner.

“I tried to let

Whatever has to pass through me, pass through

But this is staying a while, I know

It might not let me go.”

Pisces, your memories aren’t just flashbacks. They’re love letters to every version of you that still lingers.

“ Shapeshifter ” — Aquarius ♒️

Avoidant final boss. Self-destructive but self-aware. You have been so many things to so many people. Often, you are the one being romanticized, but you keep your distance. These old habits bring back your old self, but simultaneously, you are constantly changing. And that is beautiful. It’s not a bad thing to be careful of who you give yourself to.

“I become her again

Visions of a teenage innocence

How’d I shift shape like that?”

But in case you forget it: Never. Stop. Feeling. Do not deprive yourself of that just because you are scared.



You drift between versions of yourself like it’s nothing, and people mistake that for distance.

“Man of the Year ” — Leo ♌️

You have entered a new period of self-discovery. I mean, it’s your twenties, I hope you did! You worry, though, about how the way you’re changing will be perceived. You’ve suppressed the new version of yourself for so long that it’s clawing its way out, begging to be seen. You’ve played it safe for so long, but that got tired real fast. You just want people to remember you for the person you’ve worked hard to become, not who you used to be. Vulnerability looks good on you.

“Who’s gon’ love me like this?

Oh, who could give me lightness?

Love me like this, now I’m broken open”

You don’t have to prove yourself anymore. You just have to show up as who you’ve been becoming this whole time.

“ Favorite Daughter “— Virgo ♍️

This track feels like a love letter to people pleasers everywhere. You have worked so hard to be impressive, to make them proud. You find yourself performing without realizing. You sing and dance until you’re exhausted, and it feels pointless because it isn’t recognized. But you still run. You try and try, even if it means getting hurt. And you know what? The most rewarding surprises come from that.

“Everywhere I run, I’m always runnin’ to ya

Breaking my back just hoping you’ll say I’m a star”

You’ve spent your whole life earning approval, and you’re learning what it feels like to give it to yourself.

“ Current Affairs “ — Scorpio ♏️ + Aries ♈️

You have an addictive personality. No shame in that. You are just so full of passion that when you find something you like, you COMMIT. To the point where it scares you, but you like the danger. You find thrill in anxiety-inducing situations and are always looking for more. But it’s that passion that will always keep your life exciting.

“Don’t know how to come back

Once I get out on the edge”

You don’t just feel things, you collide with them. It’s messy, magnetic, and somehow, it always brings you back to yourself.

“ Clear Blue “— Gemini ♊️

Arguably, the most vulnerable track on the album. You wear your emotions on your chest like a necklace. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t scare you. This song is essentially a held breath that slowly releases as it builds. The more you force yourself to tell someone your truth, the more you release that breath you’ve been holding.

“After the ecstasy, testing for pregnancy, praying in MP3

I’m scared to let you see into the whole machine, leave it all on the field.”

You want to be understood, but half of you is still hiding behind the breath you never fully let go.



“ GRWM “— Libra ♎️

Self-realization, but make it more mature. This song feels like your frontal lobe is finally developing. You know who you are now. You wear whatever you want as you feed your inner child. And in 5 years, you’ll be different again, but you’ll know yourself even deeper. There is a quiet confidence in you now. You’re at the beginning of adulthood and you’re claiming it.

“Pink galaxy left undressed

2009 me’d be so impressed (so impressed, oh)

Back when the stolen spirits went straight to the head

Maybe you’ll finally know who you wanna be

A grown woman in a baby tee”

You’re softer these days, but it’s a softness that finally feels like yours.

“ Broken Glass “ — Capricorn ♑️

Babe, you’re on the road to recovery. Whether it’s heartbreak or body image, you often think about how much you went through during that period of time, and how you know so much more now. You are strict with yourself, but have learned to loosen up. There is always more on the other side, and the critiques you made for yourself are simply that: made up.

“I wanna punch the mirror

To make her see that this won’t last

It might be months of bad luck

But what if it’s just broken glass?”

You’re chasing peace instead of perfection.

“ If She Could See Me Now ” — Sagittarius ♐️

You made it out on the other side of a bad situation, and damn it, you’re proud. It’s the aftermath of it all, recounting the pain but seeing how much stronger it made you. You want to grab your past self and show them all the good that is yet to come. You walk with confidence instead of shame. Take pride in this new era.

“It made me a woman, being hurt like that

I can feel, don’t need fantasy

Oh, God, if she could see me now.”

You used to need the world to change you; now you do that all on your own.

“David “— Taurus ♉️

You are no stranger to feeling used. You often see yourself gravitating to those who will hurt you because of love. You’ve given your vulnerability to people who stepped all over it. And it made you the best version of yourself. Raw, roughed up, and beautiful. You do not belong to the people who once had power over you.

“And what came spilling out that day was the truth

If I’d had virginity, I would have given that too

Why do we run to the ones we do?

I don’t belong to anyone, ooh”

Love doesn’t have to hurt to feel real.

Closing thoughts

Virgin is both about fresh starts and realizing you never stopped changing. Every song feels like a mirror for the parts of us we thought we’d outgrown. You are whole and not defined by your experiences. You are more layered because of them. Listen to each track as you give yourself grace, and let it remind you that you are constantly growing, even on the days that feel still.