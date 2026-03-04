I Went to the Most Viral Coffee Shop: The Nitro Bar Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Boston, Massachusetts for a student conference and to visit a friend. After booking my flight, a video from my favorite coffee shop account (even though I have never been there) came up on my TikTok page. The Nitro Bar is a small coffee shop chain in Rhode Island that has a viral social media presence. Known for the delectable seasonal flavors, the coffee shop has over six hundred thousand followers across social media channels. The shop creates engaging social media content that highlights its unique menu. I started watching their content a few years ago, and I have dreamed of trying their drinks ever since. I looked up how far Boston was from the closest Nitro Bar location, and it was less than two hours. I was able to convince my friend to embark on a road trip to try it, and she was game!

Out of the three Nitro Bar locations, we ended up visiting one in Newport, Rhode Island, on Thames Street. The weekend I visited was right before a blizzard, so it was quite chilly for the California girl in me. But of course, there was a line out the door! It went by super fast, and we were inside within 10 minutes. The inside was super cute and had fun yet subtle decor, with a mirrorball hanging from the ceiling. The workers, despite having a rush of people, were incredibly kind! They even made small talk and walked us through our drink selections. Out of all the incredible drinks on their menu, from cookie butter lattes to caramelized banana matchas, I decided to get a whipped raspberry chai latte with local whole milk. My friend got the cookie butter latte, and we also tried the chocolate-covered raspberry latte.

My chai latte was the perfect amount of sweetness and spice. I am not crazy about spicy chai lattes, but this one was so flavorful and rich. The chai lattes are house-made on tap, and you can taste the quality. The local milk was creamy and smooth, blending perfectly with the chai. I was most excited for the homemade whip, which made the drink. The homemade raspberry syrup paired perfectly with the spices in the chai, and it made the drink’s flavors work well together. If I lived nearby, I would want to get it multiple times a week. I would rate it an 8.99/10!

In terms of the other drinks, I am gluten-free, so I unfortunately could not try the cookie butter latte. My friend said it tasted just like a Biscoff cookie and was very creamy! In terms of the chocolate-covered raspberry latte, the chocolate was a bit too overpowering. It tasted like strong chocolate milk more than anything. However, the chocolate was rich and decadent. I would rate it a 7.5/10, and ask for less chocolate next time. The caramelized banana matcha was just okay; the matcha was a little bitter, and the banana flavor was more tart than sweet. It wasn’t my cup of tea, but my friend thought it was fine. I would rate it a 6.5/10.

Going to The Nitro Bar was a dream come true, even if that sounds a bit dramatic. I cannot wait to return soon!