How to Stay Motivated When You’re Overwhelmed by Midterms

It’s that time of the semester again, the one where your nights are filled with different study guides, your sleep schedule is all over the place, and your planner is packed.

Midterm season has officially arrived, and if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re definitely not the only one.

Between exams, essays, and projects, staying motivated can be challenging. But don’t worry, there are many ways to get through this tough time in the semester.

Here are a few ways to keep pushing forward when all you want to do is drop out and sleep for a year.

1. Start Small

When everything feels overwhelming, start with something manageable. Make your bed, choose your essay topic, and finish one study guide before beginning another.

Don’t start too big by studying the toughest material first. It can then feel like studying is too much and lead to giving up. Start with the material you do understand and refresh your memory, but gradually lead up to the most challenging material that requires more time. Take your time with each thing, studying a small section slowly each day.

It is important to achieve little things one by one to feel accomplished. This will lead to feeling motivated and more confident in finishing your never-ending to-do list.

2. Break It Down

Large amounts of material can feel overwhelming when you’re staring at everything all at once. Instead of cramming everything and trying to multitask, break down your study material into small sections. Take a look at everything that needs to be done. Create a detailed list of the items, prioritizing the most important ones or deadlines.

Knowing where to begin can be the hardest part. It is good to know everything you need to complete while being organized.

Create a structured yet flexible study schedule that allows for a specific time period for studying, with realistic goals and breaks.

Instead of “study for the math quiz”, write “review chapters 4-7”. Make your goals simple and easy to understand; it will make studying less intimidating and more achievable.

Using Google Docs or Notion is a great way to create a schedule digitally, and it’s more convenient.

Take your time and use this as an opportunity to take a little break before diving into the big stuff. The more specific you are, the easier it is to take action and to feel accomplished.

3. Maintain Focus

Turn off your phone and find a quiet, comfortable study space that will help you stay focused. If you feel yourself getting stuck, try finding another study spot and exploring different options.

Use a timer and take longer breaks to stretch or walk to get away from studying for a bit. It is essential not only to give your body a break but also to do the same for your mind.

Ensure you are getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and staying hydrated. This is crucial for avoiding burnout and staying motivated.

4. Reward Yourself Along the Way

After finishing an assignment or submitting a project, treat yourself! Whether it’s your favorite snack or a quick scroll on TikTok. It’s essential to enjoy the good things along the way to stay motivated.

Celebrating small victories helps you stay positive and feel motivated through the hard work.

5. Romanticize Studying

Studying can be tough, but it is essential to make the challenging times feel easier. You can always make it feel a little better by setting the mood. Light a candle, make your favorite drink, and put on your favorite playlist. Or even go to your favorite coffee shop and do some work there.

Shift your mindset from “I have to study” to “I get to study in a cute little setup.” You might be surprised by how much it helps.

Midterms are rough, and there is no denying that. However, remember that you are halfway through the semester and even closer to winter break.

It might feel like school is the most important thing right now, but always remember that the most important thing is to take care of yourself.

Keep showing up for yourself, and take breaks when needed, to avoid feeling drained.