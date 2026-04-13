Harry Styles All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles is officially back with his fourth studio album release of “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

It has been almost four years since his last release, “Harry’s House”, which won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys. He took a needed break after his three-year run “Love On Tour” spanning from 2021 to 2023.

Now, throughout this time away, Styles was missed by thousands of fans across the world.

Until he announced the release of his new album on January 15th, set to be released on March 6th.

Days later, he announced his first single, “Aperture” on January 23rd, 2026. Not knowing what to expect from his time away, fans were eager to listen to new music.

From the first second all the way to minute 5, Styles blew fans away. With an incredible beat and lyrics you can’t get out of your head, this is a song I would love to hear on a night out.

A couple of days after the announcement of “Aperture”, he goes on to announce the “Together Together Tour” where Styles is going to play in seven major cities across the world, such as Mexico City, New York City, and Amsterdam, just to name a few.

Now let’s skip over to the release week of Styles’ new album.

On the night of release day, Styles brought back his tradition of a one-night-only show in Manchester, where he plays the album top to bottom, well, for one night only. And made it special for fans who couldn’t make it or for those wanting to relive the best night of their lives, to watch it on Netflix anytime.

Hearing these songs played live… well, from a screen in my home, it is clear he is confident to be back on stage playing these hits for the first time. I am curious to see which ones will make it to his tour setlist later this year.

From track 1 to track 12, Styles will have you on your feet dancing, maybe wiping a few tears falling from your face, or who knows, maybe both?

Just consider yourself lucky if you were able to grab a ticket to one of his shows this year; it definitely will be the show of your life.