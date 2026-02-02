Grammys: What can we expect?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Awards season is finally here, and the Grammys will be airing live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, February 1st at 5 p.m. PT. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth consecutive year.

There are many anticipated live performances, including the Best New Artist performance segment with Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías.

Sabrina Carpenter is an additional artist confirmed to perform in the last week. Also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Record of the Year. Carpenter’s album Man’s Best Friend debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart in its first week of release.

As a viewer myself, I am excited to see what Sabrina Carpenter will be taking home this year. Although I am hoping Bad Bunny takes home Grammys as well for his amazing album DtMF, which he is on his sold-out world tour for.

However, there is a lot of competition with other amazing artists in the same categories. For Album of the Year, there is Bad Bunny for DtMF, Justin Bieber for SWAG, Kendrick Lamar for GNX, Tyler, The Creator for CHROMAKOPIA, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice for Let God Sort Em Out, Lady Gaga for Mayhem, and Leon Thomas for MUTT.

The nominations are stacked with talented artists across the board, and it is going to be a hectic night.

I am also looking forward to the photos with many artists together that will come out at night.

And just the other day, Harry Styles was announced to be an announcer as he is making his way back with his new album “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally” out March 6th.

However, whatever the night may bring, I am excited to see many of my favorite artists in the same place for one night.