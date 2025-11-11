Fall Fashion Trends To Try This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As temperatures lower and the scent of pumpkin fills the air, fashion steps into one of its most exciting seasons.

Fall 2025 arrives with flowy skirts and long coats, as well as textured layers and turtlenecks. It is the best time of year to try a new style or add something new to your closet.

Here’s what to reach for this season on the rack.

Barn Jackets

Large and oversized jackets have been the new trend this year, but big and warm barn jackets are making their comeback, and we love it.

The barn jacket is warm, practical, and elegant. As simple as it appears, the barn jacket offers a classic yet stylish look.

Stores are reimagining this Western style as an oversized look, coming in multiple colors. Pair one with jeans and a turtleneck for a classic everyday look, or throw it over a dress with some cute boots to mix it up.

Knee-High Boots

This season, it is all about tall boots that can make a statement. Knee-high boots are a must-have shoe this season. They look great with any skirt or dress, showing off the legs.

Coming in multiple colors, from a simple black to chocolate brown or a nice beige, and in both flat and heeled styles.

Knee-high boots can be paired with a cute mini dress or even a pair of skinny jeans tucked in—a throwback to the 2000s.

Anything Brown

From chocolate to a soft caramel, this earthy palette of brown is everywhere. Brown bags, boots, and coats – it is a timeless color that goes with anything.

Mixing tones for a monochromatic look is a great way to create a cute but modern effect with the trending brown.

Try mixing different shades of brown for a cozy, layered look, such as a soft taupe sweater paired with dark espresso pants and a cute pair of boots.

Animal Print

Crawling back into this season’s trend, animal print is making its way back into this fall’s closet. From cheetah to snakeskin, it is a statement piece that can add a unique touch to any outfit.

The trick is to keep it simple; adding an animal print piece is all you need to make your outfit stand out, giving it a unique touch. Start with a belt or a cute pair of boots.

Red and Burgundy

Red is this season’s boldest color – from a burgundy leather jacket to a crimson sweater. These shades bring a pop of color on colder days, adding a cute touch to any outfit.

Red looks good with any neutral color, such as brown or beige. Starting with a simple handbag or top can make an outfit really stand out.

Adding some cute accessories, such as high-knee socks, Mary Jane flats, and bold jewelry, is a perfect way to finish the look. Look for textures and warm-toned materials that complement these fall trends well.

This fall’s trends are a classic hit with a twist, simple but effective. It is all about mixing comfort with style.

Whether you lean more towards rugged barn jackets and simple browns or powerful reds to make a statement, these trends are great for everyone to try this season. And remember to get creative with layering and colors!