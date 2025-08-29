Diaries of a College Senior: 3 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I enter my senior year of college, I find myself reflecting on everything I have learned that has gotten me to where I am today. It blows my mind that four years ago, I was a confused high school graduate going into my freshman year of college like a fish out of water. Here are three things I wish I knew before starting college!

Be meticulous with your class schedule (as much as possible)

This has to be one of the main things I wish I had prioritized when registering for classes. While class registration can be tough with limited time options, try to take classes at times you know you won’t dread going to classes. If you are a morning person, 8 am and 9 am classes will be just for you! If you are trying to push yourself into becoming a morning person, don’t take the earlier classes! Every semester, I pushed myself into becoming a productive morning person, and I consistently failed. Instead, I loved taking night classes! I personally feel most productive at night and enjoy going to class late at night than early in the morning. Something to also keep in consideration is taking classes Tuesday-Thursday if you like to go home on the weekends or travel. I always had class every day of the week, which made it harder to go home, as often as I liked to.

Try out as many clubs as possible

I cannot emphasize enough the power of being in clubs! Trying out different clubs that are focused on things that interest you will surround you with like-minded individuals. I have made some of my best friends from various clubs. At first, I went to a lot of club meetings to test the water and see what organizations I felt connected to. Finding a good club where you can be an active member also allows you to grow into a leadership position. For me, instead of joining another club for my senior year, I started my own Her Campus chapter!

Travel every opportunity you can

If I have developed one thing in college, that is a travel bug! After graduating from high school, I made it a priority to travel and see the world as much as possible. I went into college not even having a passport, and going into my senior year, I have now been to 10 countries. Sometimes you can even stumble upon free travel opportunities for conferences. I was even able to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for free for a leadership conference. There are also tons of study abroad programs during school breaks, where you can travel and advance in your degree program.

Going into college is not easy, and the transition from high school to college can be challenging. No matter what grade you are in right now or where you are in your own college journey, I hope these tips can help you in your education journey!