Bad Bunny on the Center Stage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Super Bowl is the most highly anticipated football game watched across the country.

But the Super Bowl halftime show is what many people look forward to all year. Every year, there is a new performer announced.

In September 2025, Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer.

Globally known, Bad Bunny is a three-time Grammy and 17 time Latin Grammy Award Winner. He also has been named Apple Music artist of the year in 2022, and has been named the Spotify artist of the year four times. He has many top hits such as, “Tití Me Preguntó”, “Safaera”, and “Dákiti”.

Bad Bunny also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, born in Puerto Rico, started sharing his music on SoundCloud and in 2016 his song “Diles” was very popular and had producers calling him. Ten years later he is the largest Latino music artist in the world.

His album “El Último Tour del Mundo” released in 2020, was the first all-Spanish album to reach number one on the Billboard 200. While also being the best selling Latin album in 2021. “DeBí TiRAR Más FOToS”,the sixth and most recent album released by Bad Bunny became the first Spanish album to win a Grammy for Album of the Year.

Benito has always been someone who actively talks about issues in Puerto Rico through his music and uses Puerto Rico for backdrops in his music videos.His 31 show residency “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” took place in San Juan from July to September 2025. It focused on celebrating the culture of Puerto Rico, while boosting tourism and overall created an economic impact.

With his activism and music that will get you out of your seat, fans all around the world were excited to see what show he would put on for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Weeks leading up to the show, people on Tiktok and X were placing bets and making guesses on what songs he would play, or possible special guests.

Although he wasn’t only preparing for the halftime show, because he was also on his sold out “DeBí TiRAR Más FOToS World Tour”, running from November 2025 to July 2026 he is traveling all throughout Latin America, Europe and Australia. In just one week he sold over 2.6 million tickets. Fans all over the world are travelling to see him perform unforgettable songs.

On Sunday February 8th, Bad Bunny put on a show the world will not forget.

With a running time of 13 minutes and 42 seconds he touched hearts everywhere. Kicking it off with “Tití Me Preguntó”.

From the beginning, we can see many symbols of Puerto Rican history and culture but also just a representation of Latino culture overall.. Such as people working in a sugar-cane field as he starts the first song. As he begins walking through there are various scenes like a group of men playing dominoes and women getting their nails done and a taco stand from Los Angeles.

Towards the middle viewers can see he is given a shot by Maria Antonia also known as “Tonita” who is a large part of the Puerto Rican community in New York. Viewers can also see a little boy sleeping on a chair, and many people are highlighting it because we can all relate to it.

The dancing, music, and vibes of these 13 minutes is showing the world how vibrant and meaningful the Latino community is.

When he introduces himself he says “y si hoy estoy aquí en el Super Bowl 60, es porque nunca, nunca deje de creer en mí.Tú también deberías de creer en ti. Vales más de lo que piensas. Confía en mí.” He is saying the reason he is there performing is because he never stopped believing in himself. And everyone watching should believe in themselves because they’re more capable than they think.

At the end of his performance Bad Bunny shouts “God Bless America” and proceeds to list every country in the Americas, from Perú to Canada. Following behind him, people are carrying flags of the countries. To end it all he shows the camera football with “Together we are America” written on it, and closes it with saying “Segiumos aquí” (We’re still here). Behind everyone on the screen we can see “Love is more powerful than hate” is written as he is walking out.

Bad Bunny’s performance highlighted the unity and love shared between Latino communities and shows whether Latino or not, we will overcome these dark unforeseeable times because love truly is more powerful than hate.