5 Reasons The Irish Spotlight at NBFF Will Be Your Main Character Moment This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Red carpet looks, Irish films, and an after-party made for Insta—all in one unforgettable night. ✨

Titans, it’s time to swap study sessions for cinema, because the Newport Beach Film Festival’s Irish Spotlight is happening this fall on Sunday, October 19, 2025—and trust me, you don’t want to miss it.

The Irish Spotlight is one of the festival’s most anticipated events, bringing together films, culture, and community for an unforgettable night. Here’s why you should rally your best friends and make the short trip to Newport Beach:

1. A Taste of Ireland Without the Passport

The Irish Spotlight showcases the best of Irish cinema—stories that are heartfelt, funny, and powerful, all rolled into one night. It’s like stepping into Dublin for an evening, minus the jet lag.

2. Red Carpet Energy

Let’s be real—we all deserve a reason to dress up that isn’t just semi-formal. With red carpet vibes right here in SoCal, you and your friends can snap photos, channel your inner film critic, and soak in the glam.

3. Networking That Doesn’t Feel Like Networking

If you’re studying PR, media, film, or event management, this is your playground. The festival draws creators, industry folks, and community leaders—you never know who you might meet over a film discussion (or at the after-party).

4. The After-Party is a Whole Vibe

Live Irish music, dance, food, and a crowd buzzing with energy? Say less. The after-party is your chance to experience culture beyond the screen, plus it’s basically built for Insta-worthy content.

5. The Perfect College Night Out

Midterms can wait—memories can’t. Newport Beach is the ultimate backdrop for a fall night out. Grab dinner by the water, head to the screenings, then celebrate Irish culture late into the evening. It’s the kind of experience that makes you feel like you’re really living your college years to the fullest.

Bottom Line

The Irish Spotlight isn’t just about films—it’s about connection, culture, and creating moments you and your besties will look back on even after graduation. Tickets will be available through the Newport Beach Film Festival website, and the best part? They won’t break the bank.

So, Titans—round up your besties, dress to impress, and get ready to live your main character moment by the beach this October. I’ll see you there! ✨