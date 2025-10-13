5 Places In OC To Visit This Spooky SZN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
October in Orange County means more than just pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters. It’s time to trade sunny beach days for a little fang-tastic fall fun. Whether you’re looking for boo-tiful pumpkin patches for that perfect Instagram post or bone-chilling scares that will have you sleeping with the lights on, OC has something for everyone. Here is my list of must-do spooky szn fun for this October:
- Frosty’s Forest – (14861 Ramona Ave, Chino, CA 91710)
- This is by far one of my favorite pumpkin patches to visit during the spooky October season. They have everything you could ask for: Instagrammable photo ops, delicious food, a corn maze that will have you walking round and round, and so much more. The best part is that admission is completely affordable. From one college student to another, anything under $20 that I can do during spooky szn, sign me up! Monday admission is free for all ages, $5 Tuesday-Thursday for anyone 14+, and $10 Friday-Sunday for anyone 14+. Admission includes free parking, entrance to the 4-acre themed corn maze, the corn cob beach, pet zoo, the cutest sunflower labyrinth, and very cute photo ops to post your boo (or besties). 10/10 recommend taking a visit.
- Irvine Regional Park – (Irvine Park Rd, Orange, CA 92869)
- This park has something fun going on year-round, but there is something about the Halloween fun they do that makes spending October with them worth checking out. They have beautiful spots to take some fall family photos or cozy pictures with your boyfriend/girlfriend. There is plenty to do around the pumpkin patch, let alone the park. The pumpkin patch has hay rides, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, and that’s only the beginning. Admission is $20, with a pre-made reservation required on weekends (no reservation is needed on weekdays). The park entrance fee is $3 on weekdays and $5 on weekends (per car). Even if you decide the pumpkin patch isn’t your vibe, Irvine Regional Park has plenty of outdoor fun. My personal favorite is wandering around the zoo located inside the park or renting a Paddleboat and enjoying a day on the water (prices may vary based on activity and day of the week). Spend a fall day exploring this beautiful park; the activities here are endless.
- Joe’s Italian Ice – (2201 S Harbor Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92802)
- What is better than Italian Ice? If you said free Italian Ice, you’re absolutely correct. Free is my favorite F-word. On Halloween, Joe’s does just that; they had out their delicious Ghoul-Latti (aka Joe-Latti) completely free of charge. The only catch is that you need to come in a costume, but you should already be in one… It’s Halloween. No age limit…no purchase necessary…no other catch. A Halloween Costume equals a FREE Joe-Latti. I’ve been doing this for the last couple of years, and it’s a lot of fun. Not only do you get a free and delicious treat, but they also have music blasting and a photobooth. Halloween is on a Friday this year, so make a pit stop before the parties and pick up your free Ghoul-Latti, I know I will!
- Haunted Car Wash – (2219 Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92801)
- Kill two birds with one stone, with a creepy Haunted Car Wash. I did this last year, and I will definitely do it again this year. Is it the best car wash my car has ever gotten…no, but that’s not the point. The wash itself is subpar, but the vibes are definitely spooky, creepy, and spine-chilling. Each car slowly drives through the wash as scare actors leap from the shadows, and creepy special effects bring the atmosphere all together. Tickets are $30 per vehicle and open to most vehicles (some exclusions may vary). This is definitely the thing to do if your car is looking a little dirty and you’re looking for some scares.
- The 17th Door – (8420 on The Mall, Buena Park, CA 90620)
- This attraction is not for the faint of heart but rather for the most daring, thrill-seeking, and Halloween-loving individuals. Located near Knott’s Berry Farm, this is far better than anything they could offer. I have been doing it since 2019, and every year, it has only gotten better and more intense. This is a haunt unlike any other; visitors are required to have a signed waiver to participate, and anyone under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign their waiver on their behalf. During this 35ish-minute haunt, you may come in contact with or be exposed to spiders/bugs, electrical shocks, moving floors, water, fast winds, nasty odors, flashing lights, loud noises, and that is only to name a few. Tickets are priced upward of $39, depending on the day, time, and ticket type. The 17th door offers regular, VIP, or VIP with backstage tour tickets. They also have a “mercy” pendant for an additional cost of $8 (prevents you from getting shocked and coming in contact with bugs) that is 93% effective according to their website. At the end of the horrors, they snap a photo, which you can also buy for an additional cost, which I highly recommend. This is my favorite Halloween activity that I look forward to every year!