5 Places In OC To Visit This Spooky SZN

Raylenne, lovingly known as Ray by friends and family, is pursuing a BA in English at CSU Fullerton. Before attending to CSUF, she graduated from Fullerton College with three AA degrees, reflecting her commitment to education and lifelong learning. With a deep passion for storytelling, Ray has dreamed of becoming a published fiction novelist since she was a young girl. She continues to pursue that dream through poetry, creative writing, and content creation. Beyond academics, Ray works with middle school students at the Boys and Girls Club, a role she describes as the most fun and rewarding job she has ever had. Her long-term goal is to open her own nonprofit after-school programdedicated to supporting and uplifting youth. She hopes to combine her love for mentorship, creativity, and community-building. A self-proclaimed social butterfly, Ray thrives on connection and adventure. She is a die-hard Harry Styles lover, a frequent concert-goer, and proudly lives by the belief that life sounds better with live music! When she is not dancing in a crowd or screaming lyrics at the top of her lungs, she is making TikToks and vlogs, exploring new cafés across Orange County with an iced matcha in hand, or spending time with friends and family. Ray is driven by passion, personality, and purpose, and she hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams with the same energy she brings to every room she walks into!