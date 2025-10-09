4 Disney Channel Monstober Movies to Watch this October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing we all miss about our childhood, it’s watching the Halloween movies and themed TV episodes from Disney Channel’s Monstober every October. I still remember lying on my childhood bed, begging my mom to let me watch my favorite Disney Halloween movies and TV shows. It’s never too late to get back into that 2000s Disney Monstober spirit, so here are 4 Monstober movies to watch this month and relive the nostalgia.

Twitches (and you should watch the second movie too)

This is by far one of Disney’s best films, especially when October starts to come around. I still remember watching this with my sister for the first time when we were little kids. Twitches is about two twin witches who were separated at birth and later adopted by different families. Throughout the movie, once reunited, they use their powers to fight against darkness and evil.

After watching this movie as a kid, I desperately wanted a twin sister so we could wear matching sun and moon necklaces like the main characters, Tia and Tamera. Although Tia and Tamera lived two different lives and went through different experiences, at the end of the day, sisterhood is powerful. As someone with an older sister, it really hits home.

2. Hocus Pocus

Of course, I had to include the ultimate Halloween Classic, Hocus Pocus. The Sanderson Sisters have become one of the most iconic trio Halloween costumes. The film follows Max Dennison, a teenager who summons the three Sanderson Sisters after 300 years of slumber in Salem on Halloween night. With the help of a group of teenagers and a black cat, Max has to find a way to end the witches’ reign of terror.

Don’t forget to light some candles and make Hocus Pocus Book of Spells brownies with some friends to make the night more festive!

3. Girl vs. Monster

This movie might be a little niche, but you’ve definitely heard the song “Had Me @ Hello” many times. I mean, who hasn’t? The song is a Disney Channel classic.

Disney Channel nailed it by casting Olivia Holt and Luke Benward in this movie. If I had to list Disney actors who owned the 2000s Disney Channel era, they would be on the list.

This movie follows Skylar (Olivia Holt), who discovers her parents are monster hunters and releases monsters from a secret containment chamber. Throughout the movie, Skylar and her friends must find a way to save her mom and dad from the monsters seeking revenge. Although this isn’t the spookiest movie, if you love some funny scenes, a great soundtrack, and nostalgic Halloween vibes, I recommend watching it!

4. Halloweentown (yes, watch the whole series)

I had to save the best for last: Halloweentown! Halloweentown was the majority of our childhood during October. In the movie, Marnie, a mortal, discovers on her 13th birthday that she’s a witch and must help her grandmother save Halloweentown from evil forces.

If I had to pick my favorite thing about this movie, it’s the filming location. This film perfectly captures the nostalgic Halloween vibe with the autumn colors and the giant Jack-O’-Lantern in the town square. I’ve always dreamed as a kid to experience Halloween elsewhere, like Oregon, which is where the film took place. In California, you can’t get the perfect gloomy fall weather. However, watching Halloweentown can make up for that.

So grab some snacks and watch these 4 Disney Channel Monstober classics to romanticize the spooky month of October!

“Halloween is cool, nature boy” – Marine Piper (Halloween Town)