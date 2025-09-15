10 Must-Dos To Get Into the Fall and Halloween Spirit as a SoCal Resident

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CSU Fullerton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Good news! It is officially September, which means we are now entering the “ber” months, also known as the holiday season! Fall season is defrosting, and October—my favorite month—is coming up right around the corner. But the bad news is that I live in Southern California, where seasons don’t physically change. *tear*

So to get into the mood, here’s my list of 10 must-dos to get into the Halloween spirit and have you falling for fall as a SoCal native:

Watch Halloween movies

Nothing like a good Halloween film to get settled in for fall. Here are some of my favorites: Hocus Pocus (1993)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Freaky (2020) Walt Disney Pictures / Giphy

Pumpkin Spice everything

You need to overload on pumpkin! Whether it’s drinks, pastries, or candles—anything pumpkin spice is the initiation into fall. Personally, I love getting pumpkin-spiced drinks. I recently went to Porto’s Bakery in Buena Park, where I got an Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte—pure sustenance!

Go to a Pumpkin Patch

Oh yeah, and speaking of pumpkin… GO TO A PUMPKIN PATCH! Even though you can’t activate sweater weather mode because SoCal weather is still scorching hot during September and October, you can still dress up in a lovely dress or jeans and a cute top to get your aesthetic fall photos! As a student at Cal State Fullerton, the closest pumpkin patch I go to is Irvine Park Railroad. But if you want to go all out, I highly recommend going to the Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch, the largest in Southern California. They have many attractions, food options, photo ops, a corn maze, and more! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Farm (@liveoakcanyon)

Create a Fall Music Playlist

As someone who romanticizes her life by creating scenario-based playlists on Spotify, I love making fall and Halloween playlists. I’m telling y’all, it’s like caffeine that’ll instantly boost your mood and put you into the cozy fall spirit. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift always does the trick for me. So make that playlist now!

Bake Fall-Themed Treats

Sadly, I don’t bake for fall. I wish I could channel my inner Lara Jean from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, but I mainly buy my pastries and sweets from Trader Joe’s. However, if baking is in your forte, then definitely take this on and bake some good ol’ pumpkin bread or apple pie!

Decorate!

Go to all the stores. Yes, I’m talking about Five Below, Ross, HomeGoods, Target, Michaels, and anywhere else that sells cute fall and Halloween decorations, and deck out your place. Trust me—you’ll see a significant change in your mood when you create the ambiance and alter your environment to fit the spooky and cozy aesthetic you want. Photo by Clint Patterson from Unsplash

Create a Pinterest Board

Don’t know how to decorate? Go on Pinterest—aka my Google—to gain some inspiration for your house, apartment, or room! It’s also a great place to look for fall outfit ideas, Halloween activities, inspiration for photo ops, and to build the aesthetic you want to achieve this fall.

Halloween Horror Nights

Going to Halloween Horror Nights is a yearly ritual for me. I love the decorations, I love the mazes, I love the vibes, I love dressing up in black with fishnet leggings, and I absolutely love getting scared. If you seek this adrenaline during the Halloween season and are a dark romance girly at heart, trust me when I say this is the place for you. “My dream date…cute.“

Go to Disneyland

Now, if you seek a cuter, relaxing, and more wholesome route, Disneyland is the perfect place to be! They have many Halloween decorations throughout the park, such as the giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin and the holiday transformation of the Haunted Mansion. They also have many treats and drinks to try, and as someone who has a Magic Key pass, you will see me there at least once a week, trying all the seasonal delicacies they have to offer!

Shop at a Halloween Store