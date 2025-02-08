The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cornell chapter.

Coming up to Ithaca sometime soon? Here are the top 10 best things to do while visiting Cornell’s gorgeous campus.

I. Watch a hockey game at Lynah Rink

The big red energy in Lynah is insane and the games are fun to watch. There is always so much tradition and spirit and we are currently ranked #15 in the NCAA!

ii. Visit the Johnson Museum of Art

The Johnson Museum houses all kinds of artwork spanning from different cultures, time frames, and artists. My favorite is the European art!

iii. Check out Cornell’s Wilder Brain Collection in Uris Hall

The second floor of Uris Hall contains preserved brains of various individuals with so many differing backgrounds and stories and their biographies are posted next to the jars. If you are a nerd like I am, it is interesting to learn about their lives and see what their brains looked like.

IV. Stroll through the Botanic Garden

If the weather is nice, the Botanic Garden is a great place to relax and unwind!

v. Go to a chimes concert

The McGraw Clocktower is one of Cornell’s most recognizable features. Listen to the chimes masters play songs and try to guess what they are playing.

VI. Watch the sunset on Libe Slope

The slope is also one of Cornell’s most notable features and nothing beats an Ithaca sunset! When the weather is nice, you will see dozens of students sitting out on the slope watching the sun set over west campus.

VII. Hike by Cascadilla Falls

The gorges are crucial to Ithaca and Cascadilla Falls flows through campus. This is a beautiful hiking spot and a must see.

viii. Get ice cream from the Dairy Bar

Cornell is known for its ice cream so stopping by the Dairy Bar is necessary for any visitors. Cornell ice cream is by far some of the best I’ve ever had!

IX. Stop by A.D. White Library (the “Harry Potter” library)

A.D. White Library is one of the most stunning places to study. This library looks like it came straight out of Beauty and the Beast or Harry Potter.

x. Go to the Fuertes Observatory

On a clear night, look through the telescope in the Fuertes Observatory and see the stars!

Thank you for reading our article and we would love to hear your thoughts! Keep the conversation going by connecting with Her Campus at Cornell on social media and we look forward to your next read.

See you next week,

Amanda