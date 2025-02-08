Rating Makeshift Sleds For Your Next Snow Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing is better than sledding down Libe Slope on a snowy day. However, not all of us have a sled sitting around in our dorm rooms. We tested 6 different common dorm “sleds” so that you don’t have to!

Foldable Laundry Hamper

6.5/10

This did work, however, it did not go very far unless you leaned back a lot and had good momentum. This is definitely an option, but not a great one.

Step Stool

1/10

This did not work at all. The step stools were small, so we were cramped in the step stool. It also tipped over before we could make it more than 3 feet from the top of the slope. We do not recommend this.

Plastic Garbage Bag

8.5/10

This worked the second best out of all of the options, however plastic garbage bags are small, so you end up covered in snow. This also does not protect you from any rocks that might be on the slope, so use this at your own risk.

Lid To A Plastic Bin

7.5/10

This also worked pretty well! However, this did not move as fast or as far as the plastic bag. Solid option!

The Plastic Bin Itself

6.5/10

Again, this worked, but not super well. This was better than the step stool, but not as good as the lid to the bin. The bin broke a little bit each time we used it and it wasn’t as fast as the lid, but this was easier to hold on to and stay inside of.

Inflatable Kiddie Pool

9/10

This worked the best! This was the fastest, largest, and most “protective” option. However, this is also the least common to have in a dorm room.

