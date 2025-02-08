Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
blow dryer
blow dryer
Walmart
Style > Beauty

My Go-To Everyday Curly Hair Routine

Amanda Brandwein

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cornell chapter.

Curly hair can be really hard to tame and style, especially without knowing what products to use. Here is my curly hair routine with IMAGE-linked products!

1. Directly after washing and conditioning my hair, I spray the Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Leave In Conditioner all over my soaking wet hair and brush it through with a hairbrush.

AD 4nXfaISJuen

2. Apply a quarter-sized amount of the Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Cream to my hand and rub onto my now-brushed hair. Scrunch it in.

3. Apply a quarter-sized amount of the Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Sculpting Gel to my hands, rub onto my scrunched hair, and scrunch again.

AD 4nXdvCRTWnBEajj3Omvdlsxs9VFvHwHhH 9ktiDrGa XeviLQamez3KOLRHEgKU2ErWpPdOQm0QUixU3d6qbEgvcITl4PT6B3wg46qhX 4l ZMqWV17r NsBPi3OLlMAn6RTcDDN4IR9K3EoktQYgNiGm3K2I?key=8CFzlSRfY9L gK01Tl3hqA

4. I now leave my hair to air dry for about 20 minutes while I do my makeup/get dressed.

5. After letting my hair air dry a little, I use a blow dryer with a diffuser attachment to blow dry my hair on low heat until the gel is hardened and my hair is almost dry.

6. Lastly, I use two pumps of the Oway Glossy Nectar to scrunch out the crunch from the gel.

AD 4nXcWb3C8hBCFrzqQWV6 rEXBhhnmLq5sW14ZvqpsNnJxvViRt5n3OsmP9EMFxL54sIdosQgHTCJzsCK67O2E4WIA3qv8Gs8cVyPPDLVJnCj9EEDoLUp99zZwwg85FOh

Thank you so much for reading and have a lovely week,

Amanda

Amanda Brandwein

Cornell '26

Hi, I’m Amanda! I’m a sophomore transfer student at Cornell majoring in Human Development on a pre-med track. I went to Binghamton University my freshman year and I have been involved in biomedical engineering research for a while now. I also serve as the Senior Editor for Her Campus at Cornell. In my free time, I love baking, shopping, trivia, podcasts, woodworking, and taekwondo.