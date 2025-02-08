My Go-To Everyday Curly Hair Routine

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cornell chapter.

Curly hair can be really hard to tame and style, especially without knowing what products to use. Here is my curly hair routine with IMAGE-linked products!

1. Directly after washing and conditioning my hair, I spray the Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Leave In Conditioner all over my soaking wet hair and brush it through with a hairbrush.

2. Apply a quarter-sized amount of the Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Cream to my hand and rub onto my now-brushed hair. Scrunch it in.

3. Apply a quarter-sized amount of the Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Sculpting Gel to my hands, rub onto my scrunched hair, and scrunch again.

4. I now leave my hair to air dry for about 20 minutes while I do my makeup/get dressed.

5. After letting my hair air dry a little, I use a blow dryer with a diffuser attachment to blow dry my hair on low heat until the gel is hardened and my hair is almost dry.

6. Lastly, I use two pumps of the Oway Glossy Nectar to scrunch out the crunch from the gel.

Thank you so much for reading and have a lovely week,

Amanda