How to Land Your Summer Internship with LinkedIn

For a lot of industries, LinkedIn can be a powerful tool in the job search process! I am here to share some of my subjective, thoughtful strategies to land internships with LinkedIn.

I. Blend Quantity with Quality in Your Job Search

There can be a lot of conflicting advice on whether to approach applications with quality or quantity objectives; however, blending these angles together is most potent. For instance, I would recommend applying to many opportunities for variety and relevant selectiveness; however, selecting opportunities that make the most sense for you and excite you!

ii. Focused Opportunity Research before Cover Letter/Essay Writing

I love setting a Pomodoro timer for an hour to dive deep into the mission, work, and develop powerful questions regarding the company or organization I am applying for. This research, I believe, can promote cover letter writing efficiency and perhaps help you assess preliminary fit with a position. Also, the excitement from learning about an opportunity can make for passionate writing!

III. For Resume/Cover Letter Templates, Advise Cornell Canvas’ Career Tool Kit (Multiple Industries & Colleges Included!)

I would highly recommend consulting Cornell’s Canvas Career Tool Kit for resume and cover letter templates, if of interest. I personally love the resume template I have amended to my preferences, and it organizes space nicely and presents very professionally!

iv. Connect (with a personalized note) with a few professionals in the department and company you are applying for, whose work strongly interests you!*

I believe it is important to preface that I would not (personally recommend) bothering recruiters and employees very much, and my recommendations are subjective. However, connecting with relevant professionals in your field or company of interest can be very beneficial. I would (personally) recommend attaching a brief, personal, kind note to your connection request for context and expression of interest.

v. Communicate Relevant and Compelling Application Updates to Hiring Managers*

I believe it is important to preface that I would not (personally recommend) bothering recruiters very much, and my recommendations are subjective. However, relevant and compelling application updates can be impressive to hiring managers and also remind/further supplement, if appropriate and well-executed, your earlier application submission.

VI. If you have LinkedIn Pro, I would recommend utilizing the top-choice job option, with a personalized note, to complement your favorite job applications.

I believe it is important to preface that I would not (personally recommend) bothering recruiters and employees very much, and my recommendations are subjective. Also, LinkedIn Premium is not necessary to land the job of your dreams with the platform! I would recommend this strategy with Pro, if you have the platform, if notes are made succinct and personal, as it can communicate strong interest to hiring managers.

I hope these strategies help you approach the internship application process with a helpful tool like LinkedIn! These recommendations are subjective and not reflective of opinions outside my own. Feel free to reach out with any article topics you would like for us to cover!

