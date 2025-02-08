The Ultimate Coffee Guide to Cornell & Ithaca (From a Former Barista!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I loved working as an on-campus barista last spring and would love to return super soon! I’ve mastered many a cappuccino to triple-chocolate frappuccino. Here are some of my favorite ranked coffee spots and my go-to orders! Also, haha, I also used to be vegan, so I sometimes default to oat milk, but I’d recommend the variety you prefer!

i. cAFE jENNIE’S

I love being productive at Cafe Jennie’s and it is my favorite place to grab coffee on campus/in the Ithaca area! My go-to order is an oat milk iced caramel macchiato. I tend to prefer sweeter drinks and they make some of the best caramel macchiatos I’ve ever had! I also really love the study space ambiance, and you can always find me studying in on-campus cafés!

Order of choice: 16 oz iced oat milk caramel macchiato

II. Greenhouse Cafe (in the Commons)

Greenhouse Cafe makes amazing seasonal beverages and I recently discovered this cute spot! They also experiment with different drink presentations during the Fall. For example, they used to serve chai lattes in carved baby pumpkins! The cafe also has a really nice ambiance with many chairs and snack foods; the cafe is a great spot close to campus, only a short walk from Collegetown.

Order of choice: 16 oz oat milk chai latte

III. Gimme! Coffee in Bill and Melinda Gates Hall

Gimme! Coffee is a really delicious chain situated in Gates Hall, near Duffield. My friend introduced me to the chain, and I’m addicted to the yummy syrups for my cold brews and holiday beverages. I tend to prefer ordering basic drinks, such as cold brew or iced coffee, and supplementing them with their unique syrup options (e.g., the fall maple flavor was delicious!). I wasn’t the biggest fan of their flavored seasonal lattes (e.g., candy cane latte); however, I love stopping here if I have time between classes!

Order of choice: 20 oz cold brew with room for oat milk and supplemented maple syrup or another fun flavor

iv. CTB – Collegetown Location

I really enjoy stopping by CTB in Collegetown, as I am living here this year! However, wait times can be unpredictable at CTB, and I tend to order basic drinks, such as cold brew or iced coffee, that are served upon purchase if I have less time. However, smoothies and other seasonal beverages (e.g., flavored lattes and chai lattes) are super yummy! CTB makes the best cold brew at Cornell, in my opinion!

Order of choice: 20 oz cold brew with room for oat milk with a sugar-in-the-raw packet

I hope you love these recommendations as much as I enjoyed curating them!

Feel free to send me exciting places to try, as I am always looking for the next best sweet treat,

Jessica