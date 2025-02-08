The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 31, 2022, I was neither accepted to nor rejected from my dream school: I was offered a Transfer Option (TO) to Cornell University. I admired the College of Human Ecology’s emphasis on pre-professionalism, problem solving, hands-on learning, and interdisciplinary education, but I felt as though Cornell did not really want me. I never heard of the TO before and there was little information online regarding the details of this program. I was already prepared to attend a different school and this threw a wrench in my plans, but after many sleepless nights, days of consideration, and college campus visits, I ultimately decided to go to Binghamton University.

I was not keen on the idea of choosing a four-year institution with intentions of leaving and my first impressions of Binghamton were not great, but it was my cheapest choice and its close proximity to Cornell made it attract lots of students in the TO community. I dreaded starting classes and anticipated that my freshman year would be miserable, but I could not have been more wrong.

Despite that year being filled with uncertainty, after having completed a year at Binghamton and a semester at Cornell, I can confidently say that this was the best admissions decision I could have received.

Admittedly, it took time, but I loved my year at Binghamton and I made lifelong friends, not to mention the money that I saved and can put towards medical school. This decision motivated me to put my all into what I want and be more open-minded. Now, I connect with TO candidates across the country and mentor them throughout their “reapplication” process. Although the TO was not my desired application decision, I made the best out of this situation and ended up being extremely pleased with the outcome.

See you next week,

Amanda