The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cornell chapter.

I love listening to new music and revisiting some of my favorite older songs, so I thought I’d share some of my favorites on replay this February. This list is a mix of new finds and older songs that remind me of different times in my life. I’m always looking to add to my playlists, so please send me any recommendations you think I’d love! Here are some of my favorites right now:

No Other Way – Sinead Harnett

Ah, I love this song so much! The live versions—especially the one from Jazz Cafe London give me chills. I first heard this on a ‘Study and Chill’ R&B playlist in middle school, and it’s been a staple ever since. The edgy beat and powerful vocals make it one of my all-time favorite songs :).

Love Language – Ariana Grande

I am a huge fan of Ariana Grande and this is one of my all-time favorite songs, followed by POV, Everytime, or Monopoly. Love Language is a beautiful meditation on loving your significant other or someone special in your life and wanting to show up for them in ways that are appreciated and personal. It’s an appreciative song with clever wordplay and is so suiting for Valentine’s!

Goodnight and Go – Imogen Heap

Wow, the vocals in this song are pure bliss. This is the original of Goodnight and Go that inspired Ariana Grande’s sample on Sweetener. I love the dreaminess of this song and the layering of vocals is so beautiful!

World on Fire – Louis The Child, Ashe

This song is perfect for your studying playlist and I really enjoy the piano in the background, so beautiful! The song also addresses arising climate change concerns and promotes awareness.

Willow – Taylor Swift

Willow and Evermore feel very Fall, but this song is so dreamy so I added it to my playlist. This is one of my favorite songs and it reminds me a lot of Cardigan on Folklore, both huge favorites of mine!

NASA – Ariana Grande

I love this song and feel like I grew up listening to it! It reminds me of simpler times and I remember when I first listened to it as a freshman and stayed up to midnight for her album release. It is one of my favorite memories, especially listening to her perform it live, and on k bye for now, was so amazing.

It’s so strange to think this song came out nearly six years ago. Wow!

Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance – Tyler, The Creator (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues)

I am a huge Tyler The Creator fan! I remember when Call Me When You Get Lost came out when I was junior in high school. The album means so much to me and this song is so dreamy as a listener. It reminds me of driving with the windows open and it’s such a fun song to dance to!

It’s All in Vain – Wet

I also listened to this song a lot when I was younger and it reminds me of when I first moved from NY to NJ! The complex vocals and sounds of this song are so pretty. The song also has a lot of depth and beautifully blends instrumentals with vocals.

Death By A Thousand Cuts – Taylor Swift

This song is so powerful because it reveals new meanings on each listen. This song cuts in listen from its powerful clarity, reels in listeners with a fun beat, and the lyricism is incredible. Taylor’s traffic light connection is also genius. This one of my favorite Taylor Swift songs!

Drive – Oh Wonder

I love the beat of this song and the vocals are amazing. Oh Wonder is one of my favorite bands I love this more R&B song from the indie/alt-pop band.

Thank you so much for reading and I hope you enjoy these songs as much as I enjoyed sharing them :)

Have a lovely day,

Jessica