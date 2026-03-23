Why Harry Styles might be the best SNL host

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a reason why Harry Styles is loved by so many people around the world. Apart from his music over the last two decades(HS4 was officially released earlier this month)! Styles has a certain charm that has captured the hearts of young girls and women since he first auditioned for the X Factor as a 16-year old in 2010. But it’s become increasingly clear there are more reasons the British singer, songwriter, actor, etc. is one to continue following!

1. He’s a gentleman!

At the SNL afterparty for the March 14 episode, Styles walked his girlfriend in before meeting with fans to take pictures and sign things. He truly shows that he cares for everyone, upholding his “Treat People With Kindness” mantra.

2. He’s talented in many forms of art

We may all know Styles for his music in and outside of One Direction, but he is also a good actor (you may remember his roles in 2022 movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman), comedian( as seen in this weeks’ episode ), and even ASMR. Styles partnered with the sleep app Calm to read bedtime stories, called “Dream with Harry.” For those of us who are not actually able to dream with Harry, this might be the next best thing!

3. He has great style!

There’s no doubt that Harry Styles has made some great fashion statements over the years. Iconic looks from places such as the Met Gala are showcased in last night’s “Harry for Him” skit.

4. He breaks boundaries.

Styles has broken boundaries and challenged gender norms over the course of his career, from wearing a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2020 to his Swarovski crystal jumpsuit at the 2023 Grammys. and challenging gender norms within fashion, which led to controversy surrounding the fact that he was potentially ‘queerbaiting.’

5. Make sure to listen to Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. now!

Now that Styles’ fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. (also referred to as KISSCO) has been out since March 6, I suggest you take the time to open your favorite music streaming platform and take a listen! This is his most experimental album yet, drawing on influences from house music, 80’s synth rock, and even includes some slow, ballady songs you could find on Styles’ previous albums.