VMAs 2025: The Importance of Queer Activism

Last weekend marked the airing of MTV’s annual Video Music Awards, also known as the VMAs. To be honest, I didn’t watch them live, but after it aired I saw various clips on social media, a few of which grabbed my attention. There seemed to be a theme this year for the performances, one of authenticity and activism.

In a society with growing conservative ideology, one cannot shy away from the importance of queer representation in mass media. Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, there has been a rapid increase in policies and actions that target the LGBTQ+ community. For example:

In July, The federal government removed funding for the LBGTQ Youth Suicide Hotline, leaving thousands of kids and young adults in danger.

In August, the Florida Transportation Department painted over a crosswalk meant to honor the victims of the Pulse Nightclub attack, and then the state arrested civilians who used chalk to revert it.

Recently, the Supreme Court was formally asked to revisit Obergefell vs. Hodges, the decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

This is, unfortunately, just scratching the surface of the deplorable and violent policies that have been enacted in an effort to other the LGBTQ+ community and push the MAGA movement’s homophobic agenda. It can be scary and disheartening to see this kind of negative change occurring in our country, which is why queer activism in the media is held near and dear to my heart. This year’s VMAs showcased an atmosphere of queer joy and expression, leaving audiences feeling empowered. There are two artists I would like to shout out specifically.

First, I would like to acknowledge Sabrina Carpenter’s world-class performance of her single “Tears,” from her new album Man’s Best Friend. The performance featured fun choreography, special effects, and most importantly, a cast filled with drag queens! Throughout the song, the performers held up signs showing solidarity towards the transgender community; the signs depicted sayings such as PROTECT TRANS RIGHTS, SUPPORT LOCAL DRAG, GAY RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS, and my personal favorite: IF YOU HATE YOU’LL “NEVER GET LAID.” It is incredibly admirable of Sabrina to utilize her platform in this way. In a world where people are using the trans community as a scapegoat for their own hate, this kind of content and activism is essential. Additionally, “Tears” is a notably sex-positive song, with lyrics that satirize common aspects of toxic masculinity. Performing a song like this on national television helps to combat the growing misogynistic ideals that are being rediscovered in America.

Additionally, let’s discuss Conan Gray, who stunned audiences with his vocal prowess, performing his single “Vodka Cranberry.” Not only does the song describe the events of a queer relationship, but he showcased an MLM (man loving man) relationship onstage. With a nod to Romeo and Juliet, he took the stage with Corey Folgemanis, who also appears in a trilogy of music videos for Gray’s new album, Wishbone. This trilogy is a cinematic masterpiece in which Conan and Corey depict characters Wilson and Brando, who navigate their queer relationship, dealing with themes of love, heartbreak, repression, and regret.

It is incredible to see these media figures using their talents and their following for positive social change. I’m not arguing that we should rely on celebrities to transform American politics, but we can encourage them to continue using their voices. If the raucous applause after Sabrina Carpenter’s performance is any indication, there is a large population of music listeners who have a need and desire for this kind of art, both as a form of entertainment and a channel for hope.