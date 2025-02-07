The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day around the New London area? Well, I’ve got you covered! Here are some great date ideas located near Connecticut College’s campus. And don’t be fooled by the title; all of these “dates” can be done with a partner, a friend, or just by yourself! Adapt them for however YOU want to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Spend a Day at Olde Mistick Village

Olde Mistick Village is one of my favorite spots near campus. It is such a fun place to walk around, shop, and eat, and it’s only about 10 minutes away! Start your day with a donut from Deviant Craft Coffee & Donuts. Then walk around and grab something for your partner/friend (or yourself) at one of the local shops. Make sure you check out the decorations at Alice in the Village (and maybe buy some of their delicious macarons). Also, grab a fun, magic-themed drink at Cloak and Wand. If you need a place for lunch or dinner, there are a ton of restaurant options; my suggestions are Mango’s Wood Fired Pizza Company and the Jealous Monk. You can even catch a movie at Mystic Luxury Cinemas!

Go to the Mystic Aquarium

The Mystic Aquarium is such a fun date idea! Tickets are a bit pricey, but I think it’s so worth it. There are a ton of exhibits and lots of fun facts to learn about the animals. If you’re like me and aren’t a huge fan of zoos, rest assured that Mystic Aquarium is very ethical. Many of their animals are rehabilitated, and they focus on conservation, research, and education! AND it’s right next door to Olde Mistick Village.

Take a Walk in the Arboretum

If you’re looking for a cheap date idea, you can always go for a long walk in the Connecticut College Arboretum – attached right to our campus. While it’s the nicest in the summer and fall, you can still enjoy the scenery, especially if it’s a snowy day! Just be sure to bundle up.

Go to a Nice Dinner

If you’re looking for a fancier restaurant to take your significant other to, there are some great options near New London. Olio Restaurant & Bar (located in Groton) has delicious food and a wonderful atmosphere, and it’s right off of I-95. There are also lots of nice restaurants in downtown Mystic, such as The Shipwright’s Daughter, Milestone Restaurant, and The Mariner – just be aware, restaurants in downtown Mystic can be pricey. If you’re looking for a restaurant extra close to campus, I’ve heard great things about Tony D’s, a nice Italian restaurant located in the heart of New London.

Go See a Show at the Garde Arts Theater

The Garde is a gorgeous theater located in downtown New London. They host a mix of events, including concerts, shows, and movie screenings. During Valentine’s Day weekend, they’re showing movies for their Winter Cinema Series, and tickets are only $15. This is a nice option if you’re hoping to do dinner and a show!

Go to the Lyman Allyn Art Museum

Located right next to campus, the Lyman Allyn Art Museum is a great place to take a significant other. They have a variety of art collections, and their current exhibition is titled “Thuan Vu: Kintsugi in the New World.” The Lyman Allyn is always free for New London residents!

I hope that these ideas are useful for whatever your Valentine’s Day celebration looks like! Have a wonderful day filled with romantic/platonic/self love!