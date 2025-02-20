Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day Plans and Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

Honestly, I haven’t thought too hard about Valentine’s Day this year, but I will probably have a FaceTime date with my partner! I will also probably spend time with some friends. As for my favorite treats, I’m always partial to those grandma chocolates with the cherry filling. They’re SICKLY sweet and I can never eat more than one, but they’re weirdly good. 

  • Caroline Snyder, ‘26

This year, I have gained a new perspective on Valentine’s Day– it truly is a day to celebrate love in all forms. This is a day to celebrate abundant, infinite love that does not minimize even if you do not currently have romantic love. On Saturday (the day after Valentine’s Day), I’m going out to eat with my gals in Mystic to celebrate Galentine’s Day! We’re going to get each other little goodies too. I’m so excited to eat chocolate from heart-shaped boxes – the presentation in the pretty box somehow makes it taste better!

  • Shannon Brock, ‘28

Honestly, this year I have more plans for the day before Valentine’s Day than the actual holiday itself! First I have a floor event, which I’m super excited about. Our Halloween event got a pretty good turnout (as far as Res Life events go) and we even ran out of candy 15 minutes in, so fingers crossed that our Valentine’s Day event attracts a similar attendance! Then later that night, one of my friends is hosting for Galentine’s Day. I’m really looking forward to celebrating my friends and the platonic love we have for each other! 

  • Tessa Stayton, ‘25 
